Although Yasmin has decided to continue treating Ömer like a brother when his entire family has turned their back on him, she has no intention of being nice to Asiye and, in fact, has declared war on her. It seems like she wants to keep her away from Doruk and Ömer!

Asiye looked bad in front of the teacher and her brother, accusing Yasmin of throwing her homework in the toilet, something that had not actually happened. Young Eren pounced on Yasmin as soon as she realized that she had set a trap for him and Ömer had to get in the middle of her and take her face off for the sister of hers that she just met. And now he and Asiye have said nothing to each other!

The next day, Yasmin goes to greet Ömer at school and asks him how he is. He explains that she has not spoken to Asiye since what happened and regrets how she acted in the conflict.

Yasmin tries to make him see that it was Asiye who lost her temper and Ömer comments that young Eren is “a little difficult.” At that moment, Asiye appears and interrupts the conversation: “Now you are talking bad about me behind my back?”

Even though Yasmin and Ömer try to explain to her that they weren’t talking bad about her, Asiye can’t get what she just heard and what happened the day before out of her mind. Will the brothers manage to solve her problems?