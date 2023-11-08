Disappointments, anger and lies have starred in the last chapter of Hermanos. The atmosphere at Ataman School has become tense again and its students have had to face unexpected conflicts.

Who didn’t want to hug Ömer after the hard conversation he had with his father? Ahmet took a stand in Sarp’s favor after his fight with young Eren and backed down on the decisions and advances he had made with Suzan’s son. Ömer could not bear this slight and told him that he did not want to know anything more about him. He wasn’t even willing to continue working at his club! Will this be a point of no return between them?

For their part, Oğulcan and Asiye were extremely happy when their mother told them that Orhan was returning home. Of course, as a tenant he would sleep in young Eren’s room, so he could contribute to the family economy and be closer to her children. For them, the return of their father is a great advance and they still maintain hope that their family will return to what it once was. Will Sengül and Orhan give each other a new chance?

Although it was the result of a situation, Doruk and Yasmin gave us a great time dancing flamenco in a Spanish restaurant. Nebahat is determined to reunite her son with Ahmet’s daughter and is willing to do everything possible to get Doruk to get Asiye out of his head. Although he is very clear about what he wants and does not plan to let himself be manipulated by his mother!

Süsen was about to tell Ömer why she has been so close to Sarp lately, but Şevval’s son stopped her and invented that they were dating so that the young woman would not get into trouble. Thus, in the process, she annoyed the one she did not accept as her brother. Ömer left school devastated and it seems that his relationship with Süsen has ended… permanently?

Upon finding out that Orhan had returned to Sengül’s house, Gönül lost her temper and appeared drunk at the Eren’s house. There she put on a show and dedicated herself to insulting Aybike’s parents, who did not want to pay much attention to her when they realized the state they were in. Finally, and in order not to cause a scandal in the neighborhood, Sengül took Gönül home and put her to bed in her bed. Will Afra’s mother thank her for the gesture that her enemy has shown her?

Asiye fell into Yasmin’s trap and made a fool of herself in front of her teacher and Ömer by accusing her classmate of having gotten rid of her homework. Young Eren took a stand in favor of her sister that he just met, especially after Asiye pounced on her when she saw that he was enjoying the situation. Ömer asked her to leave until she calmed down!

Will Ömer and Asiye settle their differences? Will Süsen try to make peace with young Eren? Will Ahmet regret the latest decisions he has made? Don’t miss the next episodes of Hermanos to find out!