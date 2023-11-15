loading…

Marked by the US’s abstention, the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

NEW YORK – UN Security Council (SC). calls for an urgent and extended humanitarian pause in fighting between Israel and militant Hamas Palestine Of Gaza Strip to enable access to humanitarian aid.

The 15-member council broke through the deadlock to adopt a resolution that also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas.

The United States (US), Russia and Britain, which have veto power in the council, abstained from voting on Wednesday local time on the resolution drafted by Malta. Meanwhile, the remaining 12 members voted in favor.

Russia failed in a last-minute attempt to amend the resolution to include a call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire leading to a cessation of hostilities.

The deadlock at the council largely centered on whether to call a humanitarian pause or ceasefire. A pause is generally considered less formal and shorter than a ceasefire, which must be agreed to by the conflicting parties. The United States (US) supports a humanitarian pause while Russia pushes for a ceasefire.

Wednesday’s resolution also did not condemn Hamas’ actions – a matter of contention for Israel’s allies, the US and UK.

The UNSC called for an urgent and extended humanitarian pause and corridor throughout the Gaza Strip for several days to allow full, fast, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access as quoted by Reuters, Thursday (16/11/2023).

This is the council’s fifth attempt to take action since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostage. Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas, which controls Gaza, attacking the enclave of 2.3 million people from the air, laying siege and attacking with troops and tanks.