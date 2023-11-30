Suara.com – Radja Nainggolan is confirmed to join Bhayangkara FC. The Guardian’s trainer, Mario Gomez, was also in the spotlight.

Nainggolan’s certainty of appearing in BRI Liga 1 was confirmed by COO Bhayangkara FC, Sumardji. The 35 year old midfielder will be contracted until the end of this season.

“Radja Nainggolan is contracted until this season is over,” said Bhayangkara FC COO Sumardji when contacted by Suara.com, Thursday (30/11/2023).

The move of the former Belgian national team player to an Indonesian club made the Italian media also highlight it. It’s natural that Nainggolan spent much of his career in the Land of Pizza.

It is known that this player nicknamed Ninja has played for AS Roma, Cagliar, Inter Milan and SPAL. Therefore, the Italian media reported Nainggolan’s move to Bhayangkara FC.

“Ninja (Nainggolan) signed a one-year contract with the Indonesian club as confirmed by the club’s sports director, Sumardji,” wrote the Calciomercato report adapted on Thursday (30/11/2023).

Not only that, Mario Gomez, who currently handles The Guardian, is also in the spotlight. The reason is that the tactician from Argentina was once an assistant coach at Inter Milan, the team that Nainggolan once played for.

“He will be coached by Mario Gomez from Argentina who was Hector Cuper’s former assistant at Inter for two years,” added the report.

Quoting from Transfermarkt, Mario Gomez was an assistant coach at Inter Milan from July 2001 to June 2003.

Meanwhile, Bhayangkara FC is currently slumping in BRI Liga 1. The Guardian is at the bottom of the standings with a record of one win and seven draws, as well as 12 defeats.