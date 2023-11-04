In 2030 you will no longer be allowed to buy a new car with a petrol engine in the Netherlands and in 2035 the ban will apply in Europe. Okay, there are some exceptions for small car companies or for petrol cars that run exclusively on eFuels, but in any case a lot fewer fuel cars will be sold. Look at it this way: you’ve been through it. And there are many more things that you as a car enthusiast should do quickly before they are banned.

Drive at an appropriate speed on the Autobahn

Listen, we’re not saying that you should drive very fast on the German highway. That would be irresponsible. We are just saying that there is currently no speed limit in many places and that there appear to be more and more politicians in favor of a maximum speed limit. The ability to drive your neighbors as fast as your car and conditions allow may not last forever.

Moab

The American town of Moab should be seen as the Nürburg of off-roading. Even if you stay on the tarmac, there is plenty to see nearby. But the Bureau of Land Management recently closed 317 of 812 off-road trails to motorized vehicles. Blasting through nature with large off-road vehicles is of course not good for everything that lives and grows there. More than a third is already closed, and who knows how long the rest will remain freely accessible.

Road trip along historic cities

You already have to look carefully at what vignettes you need and which city centers are still accessible to (older) petrol and diesel cars, but you can still do a neat cultural road trip. It is safe to assume that environmental zones will become increasingly normal and stricter. By the way, it’s not a bad idea to park just outside a historic center and do the rest on foot or by public transport. This is better for your paintwork, especially in Italy.

Modify your car

In the Netherlands you are currently allowed to tinker with your car quite a lot. Of course, there are some rules when it comes to increasing power or removing filters, but within those limits a lot is possible. If you look at rules in other countries, you see that things could be a lot stricter. See, for example, the TÜV regulations in Germany or the strict emission regulations in the American state of California. Here too, policymakers could suddenly have the tuners in their sights. So enjoy it for a while.

Work on your car yourself

You may soon be able to replace your valve caps with chrome-colored ones from a vague website, but it will become increasingly difficult to tinker with them yourself in the future. Cars are now moving computers; electric cars especially. So the next time you’re cursing at a rusty bolt: cherish the moment.

See your classic car become tax-free

If a car is now 40 years old, it has officially contributed enough to society and you no longer have to pay road tax. But that is also going to change. Until 2028, cars that are 40 years old will still be exempt from road tax, but cars that are four decades old after 2028 will no longer be exempt. For the quick calculator: only cars from before 1998 will therefore be ignored by the tax authorities in the future.