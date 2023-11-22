Renen Hallak, CEO of Vast Data

Vast Data arrives in Italy, the University of Pisa has chosen the platform to manage Artificial Intelligence and deep learning workloads

Vast Datathe technology company offering a revolutionary, high-performance platform for simplify data managementannounced theentry into the Italian market, thus taking a further step towards its expansion in Europe and globally. In recent years, data management and analysis in the business environment, is experiencing a transformation important and fast fueled by the convergence of traditional analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) methods. From this, it follows that companies and public administration work every day to exploit the immense potential of data and create value for your business. However, new machine learning workloads and Generative Artificial Intelligence model trainings far exceed the scalability capabilities of traditional enterprise infrastructures.

The solution proposed on the market by Vast Data

To solve these challenges, Vast brought to market the Vast Data platform, a revolutionary platform designed to manage data workloads artificial intelligence e deep learning. Vast Data’s software solution enriches and applies structure to unstructured data to provide companies with the tools needed to extract more information and value from the data itself.

“In a rapidly evolving technological world, the future of artificial intelligence and data management plays a crucial role for companies and we at Vast Data are at the forefront of this transformation, ready to change the way companies manage and use data“, he has declared Renen Hallak, CEO and co-founder. “Thanks to Vast Data Platform, we are democratizing the potential of AI and we help organizations unlock the value of their data, pursue growth objectives and deliver value to stakeholders.”

“The global spread of Vast is expanding and I’m very excited about our opportunities in Italiaa nation that is heavily investing in reshaping its economy thanks to digital advances, eco-sustainable innovations and an advanced manufacturing sector that uses AI and machine learning in many areas,” he urged Hallak.

“With Vast Data Platform, we are leveraging a great innovative potential in key sectors such as automotive and aerospace, agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, as well as academia and financial services,” concluded the co-founder.

In a context in which new technologies are increasingly required to be able to analyze natural data collected from the real world such as films, photos, videos, metrics and signals, the Vast Data solution presents itself as a scalable architecture capable of efficiently manage structured and unstructured data, as well as eliminating the complexity of the traditional multi-tiering approach. This has made it possible to simplify the way companies use data and offer them concrete and profitable business results.

Roberto Dognini: “I am honored to join the team”

Roberto Dognini, Regional Sales Director Italy of Vast Data

“I am honored to join the team by Vast Data. Our presence in Italy represents the company’s strong desire to invest in our market to build an ecosystem of partnerships and collaborations that will allow us to best support the innovation, competitiveness and business of our customers”, declared Roberto Dognini, Regional Sales Director Italy of Vast Data. “We are here to help companies and the excellence of Italian Research and Public Administration to unleash the full potential of their data.”

Vast Data is supporting numerous companies across the globe on their journey of transformation and innovation by providing its revolutionary Data Platform to push the boundaries of AI and deep learning, as well as deliver data-driven results to customers and partners.

The first Italian customer is the University of Pisa

In Italy, theUniversity of Pisa is using Vast Data Platform to manage AI workloads, including drug discovery running on NVIDIA DGX H100 systems, which include NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for developing and deploying production-grade AI applications. Over the last seven years, the university’s data volume has grown significantly, requiring 12 petabytes of data that was previously stored and managed by multiple vendors. Recently, the university decided to build a new centralized data center facility to consolidate all services and high-performance computing capabilities, and therefore needed a solution.

With Vast, the University now has a unified data platform that can seamlessly scale to hundreds of petabytes and keep pace with its ever-growing computing power, and that can be quickly adapted to new application requirements as as needs evolve. The results obtained so far have been revolutionary.

“Vast Data Platform is powerful, flexible and much easier to use than other solutions; plus, the Gemini licensing model allows us to pay only for what we need,” he said Maurizio Davini, CTO, University of Pisa. “Vast has already brought significant performance improvements to researchers in areas like life and materials science who rely on rapid parallel access to files to power data-intensive algorithms.”

And Davini added, “We are doubling our infrastructure and are very interested in exploring the multi-tenancy functionality, Vast Data Platform data catalog and database. Vast Data Platform’s ability to easily connect to NVIDIA DGX systems via NVIDIA InfiniBand or high-speed Ethernet was another important benefit. With Vast and NVIDIA we are revolutionizing our search capabilities for achieve new achievements and evolve our scientific progress“.

