“Artificial intelligence is increasingly autonomous: we must govern it. Or…”

“Artificial intelligence can change the competitive logic in any sector: it is a disruptive technology”. Gianluca Maruzzella, cofounder and CEO of Indigo.ai, explains to Affaritaliani.it what the peculiarities of artificial intelligence are, the technology that more than any other is changing styles and characteristics of the world of work and which, in the coming years, will further change the panorama in which we move. With a question that is becoming more and more pressing: will it also be ethical? Or, on the contrary, will it contribute to spreading distortions and discrimination?

Maruzzella, is it true that AI democratizes technology or, on the contrary, will the various Microsoft, Amazon & co become even more giants?

The idea that AI makes technology accessible to a wider audience is certainly valid, especially when we refer to generative AI models that rely on language, such as ChatGPT, used by an average of 13 million users per day. Interaction through natural language, typical of human beings and learned since childhood, simplifies and makes the use of AI natural for a vast number of people. This great accessibility amplifies its transformative effect and gives those who use it real “power”: if we look at the corporate world, companies that choose to use these technologies become “smarter” and capable of carrying out much more complex tasks without necessarily have more in-depth technical expertise. On the other hand, having an entrepreneurial fabric dotted with many companies that are suddenly much more intelligent (thanks to technology) does not prevent traditional tech giants from growing further: it is no coincidence that AI is dominated by large international tech companies.

How do you explain it?

With the fact that the complexity and cost of training AI models are so high that they can only be the prerogative of a few. Therefore, if on the one hand it is easy to imagine that the process of creating artificial intelligence is increasingly centralized, on the other it becomes fundamental to ask questions about the effective democratization of this technology: how many companies, in fact, participate in the development process of TO THE? How are these models educated? Who benefits more from a model educated in one way rather than another? In fact, the various big tech companies that we have mentioned establish the rules of the game and never before has the regulation of AI become a critical and above all urgent issue.

The verticalization of SMEs which typically specialize in a segment and then sell their services to large corporations: is this a business model that AI can help maintain or wipe out?

Artificial Intelligence, due to its disruptive nature, can literally change all the mechanisms we are used to, including competitive logics in any sector. On the one hand, it will be able to “give superpowers” to even smaller companies to help them improve their business, from operational efficiency to better service, via a new paradigm of personalization. On the other hand, AI will also be able to reduce the barrier to entry in the event that some large corporation can or wants to try to internalize its value chain.

So what?

From my point of view, the answer is in the data: if the SME has specialized in a specific vertical and has been good at centralizing a process of collecting a large amount of data in a specific segment, perhaps with a greater specialization than a large corporation, this data – which can be provided to the model by the SME itself – represents the greatest competitive leverage available. In other words, given the same AI, the one with better access to data wins.

Artificial Intelligence therefore plays a strategic role in the face of a future employment problem in our country: in fact, it is estimated that by 2040 there will be a lack of 3.7 million workers due to an aging population: but in Italy we have Do you understand how to take advantage of this great opportunity? And have adequate training courses already been started?

The speed with which human beings produce wealth always increases with technological progress. It is estimated that by 2100 global GDP will be 34 times larger than now; in reality, there could be even faster growth driven by a new technological revolution, such as AI, which can fuel progress even faster. Therefore, regardless of how many workers there will be in Italy in 2040, the real challenge to guide this great social and technological change, rather than undergo it, is to understand how to exploit AI to ensure a great future. I firmly believe that – if we plan well – we have all the potential to create a fantastic future where by respecting human beings and the environment we have the possibility to desire, create and obtain everything we want. The right recipe is a combination of training (from universities to research centers we need people capable of shaping technology), work (companies must not be afraid to experiment and adopt technology) and institutional strategy (there is an urgent need to have a solid, shared strategy for adopting AI at all levels of society).

Is AI ethical?

I always say that when we talk about AI we are having one of the most important conversations of our time: it is a transformative technology that will have a 360° impact on every aspect of our lives. Therefore, building it in the “right” way is of fundamental importance and must be a priority for all those involved. In itself it cannot be said that an AI is intrinsically ethical or not: artificial intelligences are based on the data on which they are trained and – these large models like ChatGPT – have had the opportunity to read and extensively study an enormous amount of data present on the web. In a certain sense, we can say that technology is always neutral in itself and, if it is educated on the data that we ourselves have produced online, it acts as a mirror of our society. I think we are all aware of the fact that online there are a lot of references that are very far from being correct, full of bias and not necessarily representative of reality (this also happens because the majority of the population that accesses the internet is male, white, Caucasian). I don’t think it’s technology’s fault, but rather how people choose to relate.

What do you expect for the future?

The matter becomes even more complicated when we talk about AGI (Artificial General Intelligence), an Artificial Intelligence that is even more powerful than those currently available and which has an intellectual capacity superior to that of a human being. In this case, issues such as ethics and alignment with human values ​​are not just things to reflect on, but strategic choices that could change the course of our history. We therefore find ourselves in one of the most decisive moments in the history of humanity: on the one hand we are faced with the exponential acceleration of progress, on the other we could have unexpected consequences. We explored these themes by thinking about various future scenarios in Talk Magic, the Indigo.ai podcast dedicated to AI where in one of the episodes, putting aside alarmism and sensationalism, we tried to paint a reliable picture of the challenges in creating an Intelligence Artificial, give some basic definitions and underline the importance of preventive research in this area.

