Like every year, Microsoft Ignite is positioned as the technological event of the year and the perfect showcase for hundreds of professionals in the sector to learn about the latest developments from this giant. With the promise of more than 4,000 attendees in person and more than 350,000 online, It seems that it is not going to leave anyone indifferent.

This event, which will take place from November 14 to 17 at the Seattle Convention Center and online from November 15 to 16, promises to be a unique experience, marked, as it could not be otherwise, by generative artificial intelligence as the key to this edition together con Copilot.

Through complete demonstrations, attendees will be able to observe new functionalities and features that will undoubtedly set the standard in the technological landscape. Additionally, Microsoft leaders, such as CEO Satya Nadella, will share information about the company’s roadmap.

Although artificial intelligence and Copilot will take center stage, there are many hot topics that will be covered at Microsoft Ignite 2023. From the latest Azure features to sessions on cybersecurity, Microsoft 365, business transformation, developer tools and project management data.

The unstoppable transformation of AI at Microsoft Ignite 2023: what to expect

Gartner anticipates that by 2025, generative AI will be a key piece in 90% of companies worldwide. Today, 77% of CIOs and technology leaders are immersed in the everyday opportunities offered by AI.

“As we approach the end of the year, we have clear indications that AI adoption is accelerating across multiple industries and workspaces,” said Frank X. Shaw, head of communications at Microsoft.

As commented by Business Insider and collecting data from the Microsoft Work Trend Index, which conducted a global survey of 22,000 Copilot users, 70% affirm that they are more productive with the tool, while 68% consider that it improves the quality of their work. 22% say they save 30 minutes a day thanks to the use of this tool.

Taking into account this very positive data, Microsoft reveals great updates for this tool. Copilot’s integration with Microsoft 365, available in early access from September 2023, tops the list of new features. However, the most striking thing is the supposed customization capacity of the tool, especially in applications like Teams.

From now on, users will fully enjoy the new Copilot features during video calls. This includes the ability to view and organize conversations, take notes in real time, synthesize dialogues and even recognize voices to avoid interference during calls.

On the other hand, and further enhancing generative AI, it announces the arrival of the latest optimized chips from AMD and Nvidia. This will facilitate improved information sharing between Microsoft Azure, OpenAI, Bing, GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT.

Besides, GPT-4 Turbo is expected to be available by the end of the year on Azure OpenAI Service, although the 3.5 model is available to the general public today.

On the other hand, Windows AI Studio seeks to transform Windows into the best environment for local AI development, according to Shaw’s statements, creating great opportunities for application developers on this operating system.

Finally, these changes position this technology giant as a pioneer by unifying all security operations related to generative AI. With Security Copilot, Sentinel and Defender for XDR coexisting on the same platform, Microsoft marks a milestone in the convergence of advanced technologies.