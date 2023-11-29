Five years have passed since the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2, but that is not an impediment to it continuing to surprise us in unexpected ways. Without going any further, a few days ago we learned that he broke his own record for simultaneous players. Now, a player has shared with the community a discovery that has touched his heart.

Reddit user u/casperdacrook shows a video in which we can hear Arthur Morgan humming a song, similar to what happens in Far Cry 6 when we are driving with music. Turns out it’s the first time he’s seen it in 500 hours of play and 11 matches. Not bad!

This is a hidden talent of Arthur Morgan that was discovered a month after its official launch. YouTube user Pia.crafts shared a video at the time: “Arthur Morgan sings while riding a horse,” the title says. Although the Reddit post states that it is a random event, the YouTube description is more precise:

Sometimes Arthur sings while riding a horse. Some say this is triggered after a party at the camp and once you are awake for the next day, try riding slowly and hopefully you will hear Arthur’s songs.

And it makes sense, because the band tells stories, sings and dances during the party. Several users have corroborated this theory, although it is certainly a missable moment for those who do not take a moment to stroll quietly. This last action is strictly necessary for Arthur to reveal to us his hidden talent.

