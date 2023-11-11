Ari Aster, Robert Eggers, Jordan Peele, Mike Flanagan. Four names that, if you are even superficially interested in cinema, you will surely have heard of. Prominent exponentscertainly the most popular, of the so-called “elevated horror”auteur horror films which in recent years have become a real phenomenon of the big screen, capable of reinterpreting the genre on an audiovisual level but, above all, of using its classic language to give life to effective allegories, where the horror of toxic relationships, family dramas, systemic social issues and mental pathologies become part of a story where fear, disgust and tension are no longer ends in themselves, but are used to disturb the viewer much more deeply, pushing for reflection.

Not that it hasn’t already been done in the past, but in short, the quantity and quality of this particular variation of horror, in recent years, has been astonishing. We live in a period of revaluation and elevation of a genre considered (often wrongly) mostly trashy, “fun”, for an evening with friends and the videogame market has given a big hand to this cultural rebirth.

L’HORROR DI ALAN WAKE II

What it is arousing Alan Wake II it is there for all to see and, moreover, the first chapter already caused quite a stir, 13 years ago, despite all the problems of a complex development to say the least. The same Hideo Kojima he had tried to play in this field with the never-born Silent Hills, then pouring part of his horror vision into Death Stranding, where the terror of an isolated world, devoid of communications and social contacts (which almost prophesied in certain aspects the period pandemic that we would have experienced in a few months) mixes with the more tangible and physically dangerous one of the BTs that infest the desolate lands of these post-stranding United States, giving life to a unique, sticky atmosphere, where one can move in silence and in tiptoes. Lake, Kojima but also Sam Barlow, who instead was born professionally in the horror of Silent Hill, later arriving, as an independent, to crown his journey as a Full Motion Video “mystery writer” with that masterpiece of Immortality; supernatural, disturbing, distressing and magnetic, very elegant in the way it subcutaneously injects an intangible, whispered fear, that typical of the mystery and the unfathomable, despite a gameplay that puts us in the shoes of a person extraneous to the facts, far from the sets of those damned movies. What is surprising is the variety of genres and designs that can be used to create, today, an effective video game horror.

The formula of pure survival horror is no longer enough, as well as being highly limiting if you want to address certain types of topics. Probably too Remigiusz Michalksi he was of this idea, in 2012, when he created the disturbing imagery of The Cat Lady. A point-and-click with a highly disturbing aesthetic style and not particularly innovative mechanics which, however, managed to convey a very emotionally violent story, capable of knowingly touching on topics such as depression, suicide, sexual violence and terminal illness, connected by common thread of revenge, accompanying Susan Ashworth on her death mission, killing off one by one characters who embody the worst of humanity.

It is a fact that, in recent years, video games are confirming themselves as the best way to talk about fear, especially for the interactive component which ignites in the player a panic, an urgency, a management of the rhythm that is impossible (or almost) to be replicated in the while involving cinematic passivity, even when talking about genre titles. Let’s take Bloober Team’s The Medium, which is not a museum title or the one that comes to mind first when you want to recommend a horror title. It would be a good movie or a good TV series, probably; it’s well written, it stands up, but there are many similar stories in that format. It is in its videogame form that writing is exalted, with its ability to narrate through the environment (that of the Polish suburbs), to give the player time to explore, absorb details, and then focus on the characteristic playful-aesthetic mechanics of the dimensions parallel and contemporary, building intuitive but well-studied, fluid enigmas around them, while the tension rises and the feeling of being watched becomes more and more tangible.

THE NIGHTMARE EVERYWHERE

The Medium is certainly not a difficult gameOn the contrary: focus everything on the story. There are those who, thanks to the prohibitive difficulty, manage to convey their message very well. Darkest Dungeon di Red Hook Studios it is one of the best Lovecraftian-inspired titles ever created, and certainly not for its excellent audiovisual component. Wandering through a labyrinth exposes characters to disease, physical and above all mental, which sharpen the most distorted traits of their personalities, influencing the gameplay and constantly putting the survival of the party at risk in the ferocious clashes against the monstrosities that lurk within them. Permanent death, psychopathologies, the constant desire to discover what is hidden in the dark, almost unattainable by design, with a deliberately disheartening difficulty, capable of simulating those stories in which the truth never comes to light, with the protagonist who perishes, mysteriously , one step away from finding it, sucked into the abyss of horror.

I’ve always hated survival horror, because they simply make me too anxious, I have never found them pleasant, despite consuming literature and cinema of this kind with a certain ease from a very young age. Here, this overflow of horror outside the confines of extremely famous sagas such as Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Forbidden Siren, has certainly allowed those who suffered from certain situations to enjoy the genre in visual novel, RPG, graphic adventure, walking simulator, certainly reaching a wider audience, exactly as happened at the cinema for those who were tired (or has never appreciated) seeing slashers, slashers, zombie apocalypses, while at the same time giving fans new ideas, interpretations, topics, gameplay. This contamination, for me, is always a good thing, also because the quality of the works is here to prove it and, even more so, it is a good thing for horror, which has reached a maturity and quality that has been totally unprecedented until now. The beauty of terror.

Previous article

The importance of saving games in video games – Special