Damien Leone couldn’t resist sharing a look at Art the Clown on the set of the Terrifier 3 teaser.

In two weeks, we know more about Terrifier 3 than we have in recent months. The movie of Damien Leone will continue the misdeeds of Art The Clown after the offal festival he had in the second part.

Naturally, this sequel will benefit from the fantastic success of Terrifier 2, a film that had a modest budget of $250,000, but grossed over $15 million at the box office.

The best current tablets by price range

If you are thinking of buying a tablet to enjoy multimedia content or work away from a desktop computer or laptop, in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

Check the list

Unlike the first two films, Terrifier 3 will not be set on Halloween, but Art the Clown has set its sights on another holiday: Christmas.

Those who attended the theatrical re-release of Terrifier 2 last week were able to see a preview in the form of a teaser of the third movie of the saga. Now, we get a look at Art the Clown’s new look.

The reddest Christmas ever in Terrifier 3

It was the director himself, Damien Leone, who could not resist sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the filming of the Terrifier 3 teaser, with Art again played by David Howard Thornton.

This time, Art The Clown changes his appearance and puts on a Santa Claus suit so that the spirit of Christmas can penetrate him. It’s not going to work and Terrifier 3 will be even more gore and beast than its two predecessors, as its director has anticipated.

The film points out ways to become one of those atypical Christmas films that, thanks to its gore horror theme, will make the pure white of the snow and the arterial red of the blood combine better than in Santa Claus’s own suit.

Next year, leave milk and cookies for Art the Clown on Christmas Eve, because the alternative is not going without gifts or receiving coal, but an ax blow.

Terrifier 3 has set its theatrical release – in the United States – for October 25, 2024. You won’t have to wait until Christmas for Art The Clown to get back to doing what he does best: dismantling people.