Real estate, Arsenale SGR launches the Areus II fund and aims to invest in the US sector market

Arsenale Sgran Italian management company founded and wholly controlled through the Sfem family office headed by the Stevanato family, announces the launch of a new fund, Areus II – Arsenale Real Estate United States II – dedicated to real estate investments in the US market. Areus II is a closed-end fund reserved for subscription by qualified investors, with a collection objective of approximately 200 million dollars over a period of time 18 months since launch.

The fund will invest opportunistically and from a strategic value added perspective redevelopment of management spaces for office use located primarily in metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco and New York. All areas characterized by a significant historical rate of economic growth and a highly dynamic market within which the main American tech and biotech companies are based.

Read also: Tim and the sale of the network to Kkr: the first agreement for NetCo signed

These companies, strongly oriented towards innovation, continuously require, due to their type of activity innovative and unconventional work spaces and, precisely for this reason, they represent the focus segment of Arsenale SGR. The time horizon of each individual investment will be 3/4 years starting from the first closing, which has already obtained a collection of approximately 70 million in USD.

Areus II is placed in a position of total continuity with the Sgr’s first fund, Areus I, which has raised a total of 160 million USD since 2021 and allocated over 80% of the collection, equal to approximately 130 million, on a total of 9 projects, all in line with the strategy and all located in target metropolitan areas (2 Boston, 1 Silicon Valley, 2 San Diego, 4 Los Angeles), fully meeting expectations.

Read also: Portugal resigns overwhelmed by corruption scandal

Areus I concluded its investment period with the acquisition of a office building located in El Segundo, Los Angeles County, where the Team has already managed several projects. The building is a “mid-rise” of approximately 12,000m2 of surface area, and is currently approximately 72% occupied by a good mix of tenants, including a US government agency (the Transportation Security Administration, TSA, for 30 % of the total). The vacancy, equal to 28% of the square footage, is located on the fourth and fifth floors, divided into four newly renovated suites and a recently vacated entire floor, previously occupied by Mattel, Inc.

Marco Stevanato, CEO of Arsenale SGR commented: “We are very satisfied with the results obtained with Areus I, which we are sure to replicate with the new Areus II fund. Our goal is to continue to make quality investments capable of creating value for our investors within a segment – that of creative offices – which is very peculiar, still little known and accessible through the current offer of investment funds in Italy .”

With the new fund, the operational collaboration with the local partner continues Montana Avenue Capital Partnersa company based in Santa Monica that boasts strong specialization and a solid track record in the redevelopment and renovation of office properties classified as “creative”.

Subscribe to the newsletter