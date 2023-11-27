loading…

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Israeli troops in Gaza, Palestine. He claims that nothing can stop Israeli troops in the war against Hamas in Gaza. Photo/Israeli PM’s Office

GAZA – Prime Minister (PM) Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday visited the Gaza Strip, Palestine, to meet the Zionist troops deployed there.

It came on the third day of a ceasefire between Hamas and the Israeli military to secure a series of exchanges of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

During his visit to the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu boasted about the Israeli Zionist army which he said could not be stopped by anyone from achieving its goals in the war against Hamas.

“Nothing can stop us, and we are confident that we have the strength, will and determination to achieve all the war objectives, and that is what we will do,” he said, as quoted by Reuters, Monday (27/11/2023).

The Israeli PM’s office also confirmed that Netanyahu had visited the battlefield in Gaza and met Israeli troops there.

“Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with soldiers and commanders and received a security briefing,” read a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

Furthermore, Netanyahu admitted that he had spoken to United States (US) President Joe Biden that Israeli troops would return to the war against Hamas with full strength after the four-day ceasefire ended.

“We will return in full force to achieve our goals: eliminating Hamas, ensuring that Gaza does not return to the way it was before; and of course the release of all our hostages,” he said.

Despite Netanyahu’s comments, the fact remains that during the 7-week war, Israeli forces failed to track down, capture or kill six of Hamas’ most wanted leaders.

Hamas officials have also teased that the only achievement achieved by the Israeli military in the war in Gaza was massacring civilians.

The six Hamas officials most wanted by Israel are Mohammed Deif (commander of the Hamas military wing of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades), Ismail Haniyeh (Head of the Hamas Political Bureau), Marwan Issa (Deif’s right-hand man who is nicknamed “shadow man”), Yahya Sinwar (operational leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip), Saleh al-Arouri (number 2 of Hamas), and Khaled Meshaal (former Head of the Hamas Political Bureau).

(but)