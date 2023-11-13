Suara.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi arrived in Washington DC, United States, Sunday (12/11/2023) at 16.20 local time or Monday (13/11/2023) at 04.20 WIB. The plan is for Jokowi to meet the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Jokowi had to take approximately 15 hours flight from Riyadh to Andrews Military Base located in Washington DC.

The Head of State’s arrival was immediately welcomed by Acting Chief of Protocol of the United States Ethan Rosenzweigh, United States Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia Sung Kim, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the United States Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, and Defense Attache of the Indonesian Embassy in Washington DC Marsma TNI Tjahya Elang Migdiawan.

President Joko Widodo or Jokowi arrived at Andrews Military Base, Washington DC, United States, Sunday (12/11/2023) at 16.20 local time or Monday (13/11/2023) at 04.20 WIB. (Laily Rachev – Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau)

Next, Jokowi and his entourage then headed to the hotel where he was staying and would start the work agenda for the next day.

The ranks of the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet were seen welcoming his presence at the hotel. They are Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Ad Interim Erick Thohir, Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif.

Then there was also the DCM of the Indonesian Embassy in Washington DC, Ida Bagus Bimantara and his wife, and the Police Attache of the Indonesian Embassy in Washington DC, Brigadier General Oktavianus Marthin and his wife.

Meanwhile, Jokowi will visit the White House on Tuesday (14/11/2023). Not wanting to waste the opportunity, Jokowi will convey Indonesia’s position regarding the situation in Gaza.

“This visit is also a good opportunity to directly convey the results of the OIC Summit in Riyadh which reflects the solidarity of OIC countries to defend justice and humanity,” explained Jokowi before leaving for the United States on Friday (10/11/2023) evening.

Results of the OIC Summit

President Joko Widodo or Jokowi takes a photo together with leaders of Islamic countries attending the Extraordinary High Level Conference (Summit) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which was held at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Center (KAICC), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday (11/ 11/2023). (Laily Rachev – Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau)

An extraordinary joint High Level Conference (Summit) was held by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League countries. On Saturday (11/11/2023), 31 decisions were taken at the event.

First, they condemned Israel’s aggression in the Gaza Strip as well as its inhumane war crimes.

Then, the OIC Secretariat and the Arab League were given the mandate to document all crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people

Furthermore, the OIC countries condemned the forced transfer of North Gaza residents to South Gaza carried out by Israel. They also condemned the destruction of hospital facilities in Gaza.

Quoting from the official website of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu), the following is a list of the results of the OIC Summit:

1. Condemn Israeli aggression in Gaza.

2. Urge the UN Security Council to act to produce a resolution so that atrocities can end immediately, aid can come in, and the importance of complying with international law.

3. Urge the UN Security Council to pass a resolution condemning Israel’s destruction of hospitals in Gaza.

4. Several fora will be used to hold Israel accountable, including through the ICC, ICJ and Human Rights Council.

5. Give a mandate to the OIC Secretariat and the Arab League to create a joint media monitoring unit that will document all crimes committed by Israel.

6. Specifically for paragraph 11 in the resolution, the leaders gave a mandate to the Foreign Ministers of Saudi, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia and Nigeria to initiate actions or start actions on behalf of the OIC and the Arab League to stop the war in Gaza and start the political process to achieve peace. Paragraph 11 is an acknowledgment from the OIC of Indonesia’s activeness or active contribution in continuing to try to resolve the Palestinian problem, especially recently the situation in Gaza.

7. The resolution also condemns double standards in applying international law.

8. The resolution also condemns the displacement of 1.5 million Palestinians from north to south Gaza, which according to the 4th Geneva Convention is a war crime.

9. The resolution encourages the start of a serious and genuine peace process to achieve peace based on a two-state solution.

10. The resolution also rejects the proposal to separate Gaza from the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and emphasizes that Gaza and the West Bank are one unit.

11. The resolution also activates the Islamic Financial Safety Net to provide financial, economic and humanitarian support to the Palestinian government and UNRWA.