Suara.com – Christopher Sfefanus Budianto alias Steven, a suspect in a case of fraud and embezzlement of a car worth IDR 9.8 billion belonging to artist Jessica Iskandar or Jedar, arrived at Polda Metro Jaya, Jakarta on Tuesday (21/11/2023) evening.

Monitoring Suara.com, Steven arrived at Polda Metro Jaya at around 22.09 WIB. Previously, Steven was arrested by the Joint Team of Polda Metro Jaya and the National Police Interconnection Division in Thailand.

Upon arrival at Polda Metro Jaya, Steven was seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt with his hands tied and his mouth covered with a mask. He was immediately led by investigators to the examination room. Not a word was spoken from Steven when asked about the case that ensnared him.

Kasubdit Ranmor Ditreskrimum Polda Metro Jaya Kompol Yuliansyah said investigators would immediately carry out an examination of Steven.

“We immediately carried out an examination,” said Yuliansyah.

Apart from arresting Steven, continued Yuliansyah, investigators also confiscated several pieces of evidence, including a suitcase and two mobile phones.

“We secured a suitcase of clothes, two cellphones and other items,” he said.

Arrested in Thailand

Steven was arrested in Thailand on Monday (20/11/2023). The arrest of the fugitive was carried out in collaboration with the Thai police and immigration.

“The Thai Police and Thai Immigration are very cooperative and helped us in arresting the person concerned. Currently the person concerned is being held at the Thai Police,” said Head of the National Police’s Intermediary Division, Inspector General Krishna Murti, to journalists, Monday (20/11/2023).

Before being arrested in Thailand, Steven was indicated to have been in Malaysia and Singapore. This information refers to data received from Interpol via the National Police Divhubinter.

The fraud and embezzlement case itself is known to have started with a car rental business collaboration between Jessica Iskandar and Steven. During this business trip, Vincent Verhaag’s wife felt cheated by embezzling the loss of 11 luxury cars worth IDR 9.8 billion.

Due to this, Jessica Iskandar reported Steven to Polda Metro Jaya on June 15 2022. Until finally Steven was named a suspect on February 24 2023 under Article 378 and/or 372 of the Criminal Code concerning fraud and embezzlement.