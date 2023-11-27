

There is a threat of a labor dispute between carrier Arriva and the employees who will take over the transport company from Keolis early next month. According to the union, Arriva is violating the working hours laid down in the collective labor agreement and company regulations of the new drivers. Arriva will take over bus transport in the Twente region from Keolis from December 10. Arriva buses already operate in the Deventer and Zwolle region. Trade union FNV has sent an urgent letter to the province about the impending labor dispute