This is the story of a disastrously planned robbery. A 44-year-old Russian, whose identity has not been revealed, he got hired as a sales manager for a mobile store. Seems like a good job in troubled times in Russia. What was the first thing he did after arriving at the store before anyone else? Steal 53 iPhones, dozens of cases, and everything in the cash register.

According to what the police told local media Lenta, the 44-year-old man had managed to get hired as a sales manager at a Moscow mobile phone store, using false documentation.

The position gave him access to the keys that open and close the store. So, the next day, on his first day of work, he entered the establishment a few hours before the rest of the employees arrived.

The theft of 53 iPhones

According to the video shown by the Moscow police, the man tried to change the position of the surveillance camera with a broom, but failed. Incomprehensibly, with his face uncovered, he limited himself to putting in 53 iPhoneand several dozen covers, in some bags and a cart that carried.

He also stole about 500 euros from the cash register. With all the loot in his possession, left the store and left Moscow on the way to Sevastopol. In total, the theft amounted to more than 31,000 euros.

Slow

Although Apple has not done business with Russia for a year, like all Western brands, no iPhone stock problems in Russia, as they arrive through the black market in China and Asia. Of course, at a much higher price.

Although the thief had used false documentation, the Russian police only needed the video from the security camera, which showed his uncovered face, to identify him.

They arrested him at his home in Sebastopol as soon as he arrived, but they could not recover all the loot.. The thief had already sold most of the iPhones along the way, on his way from Moscow to Sevastopol.

We had never seen anyone steal 53 iPhones on his first day of work as a sales manager. But from what we have told, this alleged thief never had the intention of staying in office.