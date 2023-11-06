Although he has accomplished great feats, Arnold Schwarzenegger admits that he has been most impressed by the harsh training method that the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali undergoes.

Few film actors action They stand out as much as Arnold Schwarzenegger, since not only has he become an icon in films of the genre, but he has also been a seven-time winner of the Mr. Olympia, the prestigious title of bodybuilding (not counting his time as governor of California).

However, despite his impressive achievements and talented muscles, the actor of Terminator was left with his mouth open when he learned of the ruthless training discipline that Muhammad Ali, a boxing legend, undergoes.

Muhammad Ali’s training that impressed Arnold Schwarzenegger

In a recent interview for The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, the Terminator actor recalled the time he spent with Muhammad Ali, where they often trained together.

At one point, Schwarzenegger asked Ali about how many repetitions in a set he does in order to achieve his famous strength and withstand the blows of his rivals. His response left her speechless.

“Do you remember the George Foreman vs. Ali fight? How many times Foreman hit him in the waist and he flexed his abs and was able to withstand the punishment. But how did he get there?

So I asked him and I said: How many do you do? I mean, in bodybuilding we do 1,000 reps a day, how many do you do?’ And he says, ‘I don’t start counting until it hurts.’”says the actor, who attributes his physique to good training and a healthy diet to maintain himself.

The star of Terminator She was especially known for pushing herself hard in the gym with her training methods, some of which were downright brutal on the body.

Despite being very demanding with his training, Arnold Schwarzenegger himself has been impressed with the method used by Muhammad Ali. What do you think of the boxing legend’s way of training?