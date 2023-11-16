In his book Be Useful: Seven Tools For Life, Arnold Schwarzenegger recommends Spain as the best destination when wanting to take an “inspiring trip” in search of reflection.

At this point in life it is rare to find a person who does not know the name Arnold Schwarzenegger (as rare as people who can write his name without having to Google it), because the bodybuilding champion, actor and former governor of California has a filmography full of jewels that adorn the shelves of many homes.

Still active in film and television, the Terminator star has also been the author of a total of 16 books, whose latest work is a self-help book titled Be Useful: Seven Tools For Life in which he provides seven essential tools for life.

Spain as an ideal destination for a trip of reflection, according to Arnold Schwarzenegger

In the first chapter of the book, which is currently only available in English, the star of the bodybuilding He recommends Spain as the best country when looking for an inspiring trip to reflect on, because for him the first step is to have a clear vision of where you are and where you want to go.

For this, the actor Terminator indicates that The best way to reflect is to do the Camino de Santiago in Spain and is based on the story of Australian Jono Lineen, who reflected on how unhappy he was in his current job while doing the traditional route.

“More than 300,000 people from all over the world do the Camino every year, and less than a third for strict religious reasons. The vast majority have other reasons, like Jono, or like those you may have. They are looking for inspiration, they are trying to make a change in their lives, and what better way to do it than walking“says Schwarzenegger in the book.

That someone of the stature of Arnold Schwarzenegger recommends doing the Camino de Santiago is undoubtedly very good advertising for Spain when it comes to promoting tourism to all those foreigners who are unaware of this iconic route of our country. Do you join the actor’s recommendation?

