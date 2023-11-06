The two action titans were inspired in their youth by the same character, although played by two different actors.

The saying goes that “God raises them and they gather together”, and it is something we can apply to many things in life. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, for example, were united by films action with hypermuscled heroes and a desire to improve that led them to become two references in cinema in the eighties.

Although thousands of miles separated both actors in their childhood, the same character touched them both in such a way that they developed a healthy interest in cinema that would ultimately make them stars years later.

The best current tablets by price range

If you are thinking of buying a tablet to enjoy multimedia content or work away from a desktop computer or laptop, in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

Check the list

Both Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger have released their own biographical documentaries on Netflix in 2023: Sly and Arnold. There, they both share the moments from their childhood that inspired them to love action movies and muscles.

As chance would have it, it was the same character who fascinated them back in the 1950s and early 60s: Herculesbut each one would have their own idol playing the Greek demigod.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone were touched by the Greek epic

In his documentary, Arnold Schwarzenegger tells how the Hercules of Reg Park It fascinated him during his childhood in Austria, making the future actor interested not only in the world of acting, but, especially, in that of bodybuilding; the first discipline where he would succeed.

For his part, Sylvester Stallone also mentions Hercules in Sly, but he was marked by the iteration of Steve Reevesprior to Park’s, in his childhood in New York.

In their own way, both versions of Hercules modeled each actor and, together with the life experiences they had, put them on a collision course in the Seventh Art, leaving us with one of the most bizarre rivalries in the industry that, years later, would turn into friendship.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone have taken two very different paths to fame in the movies, although they became very similar stars. You have both Arnold and Sly available in Netflix.