The Austrian admits that Sylvester Stallone almost always surpassed him in a crucial aspect in their eighties rivalry.

The rivalry that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone maintained for more than a decade is well documented. Both stars gave it their all throughout the ’80s and ’90s to achieve ultimate action hero status.

While Stallone did films like Cornered or the Rocky saga, the actor Austrian signed films such as Terminator or Commando. Action movie fans, of course, were delighted with life.

Neither of them has ever been reluctant to talk about those crazy years and how they faced each other relentlessly with their films and in fact, both Schwarzenegger’s documentary, Arnold, and Stallone’s most recent, Sly, both available on Netflix, briefly address this topic.

In fact, in this latest documentary, released last week, the Austrian actor has confessed that overcoming Sylvester Stallone In one specific aspect of their rivalry, it was almost impossible.

Arnold Schwarzenegger pursued Stallone for more than a decade

When Sly dives deep into remembering the rivalry between both titans of action cinema, Chuache admits that, when it comes to box office figures, he always went to the saga of the Rocky star.

“He was always one step behind Sly. He always made more and the next year I made the same amount, but by then he was already making more. That’s how he went: and he went up and up and up. Sly couldn’t stop: it wasn’t just an actor and director, but a force in Hollywood.

The Sly and Arnold documentaries are full of anecdotes about both action stars over the years, although they certainly delve little into the tumultuous relationship they had during their best years in action movies. It would be cool if Netflix make one focused exclusively on that battle.

In any case, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone buried the hatchet a long time ago, long enough to talk about those times in each other’s documentaries and remember all those crazy things that resulted in some of the most bizarre films in action cinema.