“A bit of basketball, with two children at home it’s a bit difficult to watch TV”

“I started as a winger until West Ham, there Moyes made me understand that he saw me better as a striker and from there I changed”

Who inspired you the most?

“Zanetti, the captain. But as a child, the Ronaldo Phenomenon”

The best memory of your first experience at Inter?

“When I arrived in the locker room for the first time and saw all those great players I was shocked. They asked me what my name was and I couldn’t answer, I was nervous but happy. First you see them on TV and then you train and play with them , an incredible moment”

The emotion you felt when you came back now

“Now it’s different, I also played against and it’s a very strong team. The emotions are the same, I’m very happy to be here”

Was there a difficult moment?

“In China, everything started well. I wanted to bring my family there, then Covid started and in two and a half years I saw my family three times. A very difficult period, there’s also the time difference, it was a mess even though the first 6 months were perfect”

In the last 13 years you have traveled the world a lot: what have you learned?

“Culture. When you go to another country I’m always curious to learn about other cultures, I also learned a lot. For me it was a difficult period in China but I learned a lot there, the importance of life. If everything is perfect and you don’t have family and health is difficult”

Record appearance holder for Austria: what does it mean for you?

“My dream has always been to reach 100, then maybe I’ll stop. But there is love for football and for Austria, we’ve been improving for a few years and this gives me the desire to move forward. The coach is a great man “

What was the most important teaching and by whom?

“My dad told me to respect everyone, regardless of work. We are all equal, we are equal to our fans. We always need respect, I’ve been 34 years old and he calls me every day to find out about my training, how I’m doing. He always reminds me to respect everything”

Did the character factor help you?

“Sometimes yes, sometimes no. I’ve done a lot of things wrong and I know it too, I’m not a golden boy, I too have some things that are right but I’ve never lost my personality. Sometimes I didn’t think about it before to do things, when I make a mistake I know it and when I go home I think a lot and I ask myself why I didn’t think, why I said things, I have a strong character but that’s how it is”

Choose three technical characteristics to describe yourself

“Physically strong, technique and enough speed”

How important is locker room life?

“Anyway, the locker room is important. When you do things together even off the pitch it’s very important, we’re on the pitch for an hour and a half a day and then on the day of the match. I’ve seen that we’re a good group, we’re on the right path. everything is fine there, you can see it immediately on the pitch”

Does talent or determination matter more?

“The second. Talent is needed but determination is more important”

November 9, 2023 (modified November 9, 2023 | 3:19 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED