The Austrian, returned to the group after a month and a half in the infirmary, welcomed by applause from his companions and the mocking dance of the two companions during the “little bull” at Pinetina. The encore in Salzburg: with the attacker in front of the microphone, the Turk and the Frenchman try to distract him and make him laugh

Andrea Ramazzotti

7 November 2023 (change at 10.20pm) – MILAN

The match against Salzburg could give Inter early qualification to the Champions League round of 16 and therefore the three points up for grabs are very important, but the group at Inzaghi’s disposal is calm. Confirmation came from the way in which, throughout the day, Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglu “tormented” Arnautovic. The Austrian returned to the squad after the serious thigh injury suffered on Sunday 24 September in Empoli and was the object of the “attention” of his two teammates who made fun of him first at the Pinetina and then in the belly of the Red Bull Arena.

DOUBLE JOKE

—

In Appiano, when the “torello” began and the former Bologna striker ended up in the middle, all his teammates started applause to greet him. A sort of welcome back to which the French and Turkish have added a mocking dance, to tease him. The encore in Salzburg, during the interviews in the mixed zone which saw the number 8 as the protagonist: while Marko was in front of the microphone, Tikus and Calha made fun of him and laughed out loud to distract him. A scene that was immortalized by the Inter TV cameras and which the Viale della Liberazione club published on Instagram, garnering the appreciation of many Nerazzurri fans.

