The president of the United States lived a very sporting life, between the field and cheering. On November 23, 1963 he was supposed to be at his favorite match, but it wasn’t played

We saw John Fitzgerald Kennedy a thousand times in those boat photos. And not many less in those on the green. He loved sailing, above all, and golf. The sports he practiced as a hobby, to relax, when he was already in politics. But he has always been sporty, ever since he was a boy. Practicing sportsman and passionate football and baseball fan. And on November 23, 1963 he should have been at his favorite game, the challenge of challenges for those who, like him, had been a Navy cadet, in Annapolis: that is, Army-Navy, Army-Navy, a football classic. But that match was not played, or rather: it was postponed. Because he wasn’t there anymore. He had been killed the day before, in one of the most mysterious, controversial and sadly significant episodes of the 20th century. Sixty years ago today.