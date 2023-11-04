loading…

German police stand guard outside Hamburg airport after it was closed due to the actions of a man who broke through security in a vehicle and opened fire. Photo/ABC News

BERLIN – Airport in the city of Hamburg, German north, was closed to passengers and flights were canceled on Saturday evening after a vehicle bypassed security and entered the site. That’s the report from the German news agency DPA.

Reporting from AP, Sunday (5/11/2023), federal police said a gunman broke through the gate with his vehicle and fired two shots into the air with a gun. Police also said the man’s wife had previously contacted them about a possible child abduction.

Police later said the 35-year-old man had a 4-year-old child in the car and they assumed he was the father and had forcibly taken the child from the mother in a possible custody battle.

Read Also

Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told DPA that a large number of officers from state and federal police were at the scene and around the vehicle.

Police also said that a psychologist was talking to the man and there was no indication anyone else would be injured as all passengers had been evacuated from the airport.

Read Also

(ian)