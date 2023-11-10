Armani, here’s how much the IPO could be worth

A possible valuation of Giorgio Armani on Piazza Affari could fluctuate around 5 billion euros. After the latest information relating to the changes made to the company statute to allow a possible listing, MF Fashion interviewed some experts and financial consultants in order to obtain an estimate of the group’s valuation Armanione of the last bastions of Italian luxury still firmly under the control of its founder. Going forward, the financial aspect appears to be coming into play significantly within the company for the first time. This information is reported by MF Fashion. Analysts believe that a possible listing of the group could follow a similar path to that of its compatriot Monder, a well-known luxury brand. However, according to the statutory provisions, at least five years must pass from the entry into force of the statute regulating succession before a listing on a market can be seriously considered regulated.



An analyst from a renowned global investment bank estimates that, if Giorgio Armani were listed today, the company’s capitalization could be between 5 and 7 billion euros. “In 2022, the company’s consolidated revenues reached €2.35 billionbut the value is likely to be higher, as much of Armani’s business is based on licensing and the group mainly receives royalties,” says the expert, who wishes to remain anonymous. If a potential buyer approached the Milanese company today, the values ​​could be even higher.

“In the event of a sale at this time, even if it is a remote hypothesis, the value could vary between 7 and 10 billion euros, since Armani is a unique brand,” specifies the expert. “It is an extraordinary brand that enjoys unparalleled success, the only one in the luxury sector to cover a wide range, from ready-to-wear to haute couture, from hospitality projects to home furnishings , right down to fragrances and glasses.” This assessment is in substantial agreement with that of another expert, who unofficially explains how the multiples of companies comparable in terms of size to the Armani group are currently equal to 25 times the profit. So, with a net profit of 162 million in the last financial year, the valuation will fluctuate between 4 and 5 billion euros, from which the debt should be subtracted if necessary.

These parameters could be influenced by the ongoing geopolitical crisis, even if the fashion house has proven to be resilient with respect to the economic cycle, recording an increase of 16.5% of revenues and a 30% increase in EBIT, which rose to 202 million euros last year. “If it is still considered a genuine luxury brand at the time of listing, it could become one of the most important market capitalizations,” says the investment banker. The situation would be different if the brand was perceived as accessible. In this case, the value could be halved. “Although this is unlikely to happen, considering the important role of the founder, we must take into account that successors will have to continue to sell the brand Armani without him and, to do so, they will have to convince customers that it is still an authentic luxury product,” adds the expert. Continuity in the stylist-entrepreneur’s work is the main objective, as stated explicitly in the statute of Giorgio Armani spa, which regulates the future of the group after the Armani era.

The document provides for the promotion of “the search for an essential, modern, elegant and sober style,” as well as the “diversification and segmentation of the various corporate brands, maintaining coherence in stylistic, image, product and communication activities,” and constant attention to “innovation, excellence, quality and refinement of the product.” Under these conditions, analysts believe that the listing of the Armani group would automatically enter it into the FTSE MIB index. “If it entered this index, all funds that track the index would purchase it to have all 40 companies in their portfolio. The success of the operation would be almost guaranteed,” concludes the expert. “The valuation would be similar to that of Monder, currently the only company in the fashion and luxury sector included in the FTSE MIB index, which currently quotes 22 times the EBITDA.”

Currently, the group led by Remo Rutfini is the most capitalized Italian fashion company, with a market capitalization exceeding 14 billion euros. The company entered Stock exchange on Piazza Affari in 2013 with an opening price of 14.4 euros, and became part of the FTSE MIB index already in 2014. Its share value reached an all-time high in November 2021, with a price of 70.2 euros. At the moment, the stock is around 51 euros per share. Repeating this success would not be impossible for a group like Armani. However, will an equally charismatic figure be needed to lead the company towards going public? “An experienced manager will be needed to manage the listing,” our first source points out. Could it be Federico Marchetti, the founder of Yoox who successfully listed his e-commerce platform in 2009 and who has been a member of Armani’s board of directors since 2020? “It is likely that an external figure will be chosen, as it is currently difficult to develop a strong personality within the company,” suggests the analyst.

In light of these considerations, the appointment of a new creative director also seems unlikely at the moment, as happened in the case of Prada, with the entry of Raf Simons alongside Miuccia Prada. “The hypothesis of a new designer in Armani’s place is difficult to imagine nowadays. However, it cannot be ruled out that a younger figure could emerge in the future to ensure a dialogue with the new generations,” states the analyst. “On the other hand, Armani is unique in its style and has an extremely loyal customer base. It is successful because it offers an unmistakable aesthetic. It is the only fashion brand with which brands like Ferrari or Porsche can easily be compared, so I think it will survive well in the future. The founder continues to influence all aspects, but the company is well organized and follows a well-defined style, promoted by a team that knows how to operate successfully, even in his absence.” According to the market, the future of the company fashion appears to be in very good hands, as surpassing Giorgio Armani’s stature is virtually impossible. “He is a figure with extraordinary abilities that few others can match,” says the source. So, the focus will be on how to maintain the brand with the same dedication of Armani. This objective is in line with the will declared by Armani himself through the provisions included in the company statute in the September update, which confirm his intention not to cede control of the company to others. This message was transmitted at a time when we are witnessing the evolution of successions in other important companies, such as Leonardo Del Vecchio, Silvio Berlusconi and Bernard Arnault. “In this way, Armani underlined his control over the situation and communicated an important message of continuity, ” they conclude experts.

