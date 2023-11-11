Suara.com – Arkhan Kaka, the mainstay striker of the Indonesian U-17 National Team, has high hopes of shedding tears of joy in the match against Panama U-17 at the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

With strong determination, Arkhan Kaka has the ambition to continue the brilliant achievements of the Indonesian U-17 National Team which were seen in the opening match of the tournament.

The U-17 Indonesian National Team achieved a proud achievement in the inaugural Group A match against the U-17 Ecuador National Team.

Competing at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, on the evening of WIB 10 November 2023, the Garuda Asia squad managed to hold a tough team from the CONMEBOL zone to a draw with a final score of 1-1.

Arkhan Kaka became the star in the match by scoring the only goal. His brilliant action in responding to Riski Afrisal’s pass could not be anticipated by the opposing goalkeeper.

After the match finished, Kaka absorbed the historic moment in his Indonesian football career.

Arkhan Kaka now holds the title as the player who scored the first goal for Indonesia in every World Cup final.

Even though he was a little disappointed because he didn’t win, Arkhan Kaka was still grateful for the draw against Ecuador U-17.

For him, this result is an important evaluation material so that the National Team coached by Bima Sakti can perform better in the next match against Panama U-17.

“I actually wanted to win, but God had other plans, we haven’t had any luck yet. Thank God, but we were still given one point, this is an evaluation for us so that we will be better in the future,” said Kaka.

Arkhan Kaka vowed to lead the Indonesian U-17 National Team to rise in the match against Panama U-17.

This 16 year old player from Blitar hopes to bring victory and happiness to all the people of the country.

“Hopefully against Panama it will be an interesting and exciting match for us and tears of joy for all of us,” said Kaka with determination.

With this draw, the U-17 Indonesian National Team is now in second place in the 2023 U-17 World Cup Group A standings.

The Garuda Asia squad is right above Ecuador U-17 who also collected one point.

Meanwhile, the top of Group A is occupied by Morocco U-17 after achieving a complete victory against Panama with a score of 2-0 in the opening match.

In continuation of the tournament, Muhammad Iqbal Gwijangge and his colleagues will meet Panama on Monday, November 13 2023, at 19.00 WIB at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium. Previously, at 16.00 WIB at the same place, Ecuador U-17 will face Morocco U-17.