Studio Wildcard confirms that the Ark remaster with Unreal Engine 5 will arrive this month on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows, but there is still no date on the Sony console.

Do you want to survive among dinosaurs and prehistoric beasts? If you are a regular Steam player, you are surely already enjoying (or suffering) from Ark: Survival Ascendedthe remaster of the classic Ark: Survival Evolved with Unreal Engine 5.

Now available (in early access) for Steam users, the new version of Ark is a technical spectacle… weighed down by inconsistent performance and poor optimization.

While Studio Wildcard works to fix all the errors in this remasterhave also confirmed the release dates of Ark: Survival Ascended on consoles on their blog.

Yes, the U5 version of Ark: Survival Evolved It will also arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (it will not come out on Nintendo Switch), but in a few days or weeks.

In fact, we already know exactly When does Ark Survival Ascended arrive on Xbox and Windows?while the PlayStation 5 version has been slightly delayed.

Prehistoric survival… better?

First of all: Ark Survival Ascended is now available on Steam, with 55% positive reviews (better than what we told you last Friday), but still far from what fans of the survival game expect.

Studio Wildcard has confirmed that The title will arrive on Xbox Series X|S and Windows on November 14so its landing in the Microsoft ecosystem is imminent.

The good news is that both versions include all the new features, fixes and changes from the latest patch. Besides, will feature cross-play, dedicated servers and revised performanceaccording to the current one on Steam.

And what happens with the PS5 version? Studio Wildcard and Sony have agreed to a slight delayalthough they assure that Ark: Survival Ascended will arrive this month on the PlayStation 5 console.

”We know this is not ideal, but we are optimistic that we will be able to share a date very soon,” the official statement read.

The study has also provided specific details of both versions, on Xbox/Windows and PlayStation:

Xbox/Windows

Crossplay with Steam from day one. New official server structure for PVP, PVE and Small Tribes modes. Optional console-specific servers, with crossplay disabled.

PlayStation

Crossplay with Steam and Xbox from day one. New official server structure for PVP, PVE and Small Tribes modes. Server specific options, which will be enabled in mid-December.

Studio Wildcard has also commented on the current situation of Ark: Survival Ascended, which It’s better than last Fridaybut it continues to disappoint at the performance level:

”We know there’s still a lot of work to do on all of those fronts, but we’re committed to making Ark: Survival Ascended the best survival game possible. “We will continue to release patches with bug fixes and performance improvements in the coming days.”

Ark: Survival Ascended, the new version of the survival game with Unreal Engine 5, is now available on Steam. Its launch on Xbox and Windows will take place next November 14thwhile the PS5 version will be released later this month.