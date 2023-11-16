Every player knows that there is nothing like a good and fun zombie shooter and when recent generation virtual reality proposals emerged we thought about how great it would be to live an immersive experience of that type. Different games have continued with this theme and in the VR sector one of the most successful is Arizona Sunshine. Hence, its sequel is one of the most anticipated and we have good news about it.

When will the presentation with gameplay of Arizona Sunshine 2 be?

Through a press release, Vertigo Games revealed the date on which its special broadcast dedicated to Arizona Sunshine 2. According to the information, it will be next November 17 at 10 AM (Mexico City time) when the development team will show the progress of the project but especially the new campaign game mode, which will feature comments from the creatives behind this intense and fun zombie shooter.

What is Arizona Sunshine 2?

Likewise, Vertigo Games reported that this broadcast will be interactive as an AMA session will be opened on the official PlayStation VR and Meta Quest reddit.

On the other hand, the stream will have new details of the cooperative mode, including never-before-seen content and there will be special guests who will reveal more surprises from Arizona Sunshine 2.

If you want to know more about Arizona Sunshine 2we leave you the official description: “told by the unmistakable occurrences of our dark protagonist, Arizona Sunshine 2 takes you on a new journey of intense survival. In a post-apocalyptic world where every bullet counts, experience the thrill of realistic combat with the new fan-favorite weapons, from shotguns to machetes to flamethrowers. And what’s better than facing the damn end of the world? Surviving with your new four-legged friend: Buddy”

Arizona Sunshine 2 will debut on December 7 on PlayStation VR, Meat Quest and Steam VR.

