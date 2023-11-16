Vertigo Games today announced a Gameplay Showcase for Arizona Sunshine 2, the next-gen sequel to the VR action first-person shooter, launching on December 7th. Fans can tune in on November 17 for an in-depth look at new campaign gameplay with developer commentary, tons of new game details, including co-op announcements, special guest appearances, never-before-seen co-op gameplay and more Still.

Arizona Sunshine 2 catapults you into a new journey full of extreme survival. In a post-apocalyptic world where every bullet counts, players will experience realistic combat while wielding a variety of weapons, from rifles to machetes to flamethrowers. Let’s rememberFurthermore, that Arizona Sunshine 2 will land on PlayStation VR 2, Steam VR and Meta Quest 2. To join the event, all you need to do is follow this link.

