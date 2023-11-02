Atlantis may belong only to the realm of fantasy, but Earth’s oceans hold several “lost continents”, of whose existence we are finding new clues. The last of these geological elements discovered has been named Argoland.

155 million years ago. A team of researchers from the University of Utrecht, in the Netherlands, has reconstructed the future of the continent of Argoland, a land mass that existed 155 million years ago, during the Jurassic period.

According to the reconstruction carried out by the researchers, 215 million years ago (late Triassic) Argoland would have been an archipelago south of the Tethys Ocean, on the shores of what would today be Australia.

A continent 5,000 kilometers long. About 155 million years ago the Argoland tectonic plate would have separated from the plate on which the lands that are today part of Australia, the Indian subcontinent or Antarctica were located.

Thus the continent of Argoland was formed, which according to the geological models used maintained its drift towards the north for several thousand years until about 90 million years ago, when in the Cretaceous period it joined the supercontinent of Laurasia.

What happened to this continent? The Argoland drift would have ended about 90 million years ago, when in the Cretaceous period it joined the supercontinent of Laurasia. But this is where the story of Argoland gets interesting.

Unlike other continents lost under the ocean, Argoland has a characteristic that makes it unique and that is how little remains of it. We owe the discovery of this ancient continent to the “void” left by it: the Abyssal Plain of Argo, from whose name the continent is derived.

What is a continent? Defining what a continent is is complicated since the concept of continent with which we operate has a more historical and social than scientific aspect. Geologists, however, have a mechanism that allows them to differentiate the so-called oceanic crust from the continental crust: its weight.

Thus, researchers were able to find a series of continental “fragments” separated by ancient oceanic crust. To compile the information necessary for their work, researchers had to face what they call “islands of information (…) literally.”

Details of the work carried out were recently published in an article in the journal Gondwana Research.

A problem? The discovery leaves behind an enigma. The fact that the remains of this ancient continent were found fragmented and were so scarce forced researchers to ask themselves a key question: can a prehistoric continent disappear without leaving a geological trace? If the answer is yes, then we have a problem.

“If continents can sink into the mantle and disappear altogether, leaving a geological trace on the Earth’s surface, then we wouldn’t have much of an idea of ​​what the Earth might have looked like in the geological past. It would be almost impossible to create reliable reconstructions of ancient supercontinents and the geography of the Earth in past eras,” Douwe van Hinsbergen, co-author of the study, explained in a press release.

Image | Reconstruction of the Argoland drift, Utrecht University