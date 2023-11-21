Suara.com – Argentina U-17 coach Diego Placente believes that Venezuela is capable of troubling his team, even though Argentina won 5-0 over their South American rivals in the last 16 match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, Tuesday (21/11/2023).

Argentina seemed to have no difficulty at all in hitting Venezuela in the match played at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung. After opening the scoring account through Luis Balbo’s own goal (15′), Argentina got successive goals from Santiago Lopez (22′), Claudio Eccheveri (32′), and a pair of goals from Agustin Ruberto (70′, 79′).

Argentina U-17 national team coach Diego Placente answered reporters’ questions before leading team training at the ITB Saraga Field, Bandung, Monday (20/11/2023). (ANTARA/RAUF ADIPATI)

However, Placenta felt that the big score did not mean his team won easily.

“In fact, for me, Venezuela has always been a problem, especially physically. “And today the field also supports playing fast ball, that helps us to be more precise,” said Placente when met in the mixed zone after the match.

“We were able to convert it and we made the difference, with more composure, and it changed the shape (formation) a little bit,” he added.

After the victory over Venezuela, Argentina will meet another South American representative, as well as a tough rival in all age groups, Brazil, in the quarter-finals. Placente stated that his team had enough ability to overcome the Samba team’s game.

“Sometimes what changes I think is having more experience, we also play at a high level, we play great matches, we play evenly and quickly, and I think learning the small details like now and even more so in the World Cup,” said the former Bayer Leverkusen player.

Meanwhile, Venezuela coach, Ricardo Valino, regretted his team’s carelessness in the early stages of the match, which made it difficult for his team to concede an equalizing goal.

“We, especially in the first 20 minutes, were uncoordinated in our pressing movements. “The ball was snatched from us so close to our goal, and we couldn’t maintain four or five passes of possession because we lost the ball quickly,” said Valino as published by ANTARA.