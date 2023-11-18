Suara.com – Argentina U-17 player Ian Subiabre was satisfied with the hotel service during the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. He also praised the friendliness of the Indonesian people who made him feel comfortable.

“Very good hotels (in Bandung and Jakarta). The people (Indonesia) are also very friendly and yes, good,” said Subiabre to reporters after the match against Poland, Friday (17/11/2023).

Argentina U-17 duel against Poland U-17 on the final matchday of Group D of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Friday (17/11/2023). (Doc. FIFA)

Subiabre led the Tango Team to beat Poland by four goals without reply in the final Group D match at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Jakarta. The CA River Plate academy player contributed one goal and one assist in the match.

“We are improving game by game, today we came out with more motivation to win the game because we had the chance to qualify first,” said Subiabre.

Subiabre assessed that the competition in Group D was very tough, but his team was able to get out of the abyss thanks to the hard work of the players and coaching staff.

“This is a very tough group. But we tried with the coaching staff too, and I feel very good (with them). They played a great game,” said Subiabre.

With one additional win, Diego Placente’s team is at the top of Group D with six points.

Argentina is only superior in goal productivity to Senegal, which is in second place, and Japan, which is in third place. Meanwhile, Poland sits at the bottom of the standings with no points at all.