Massa against Milei: but the dramatic economic situation gives power to the IMF

In a tense climate, Argentina is preparing to go to the polls next Sunday, plunged into a deep economic crisis with almost no return. It is a country which, to give just an idea, has a poverty rate of 40.1% in the first six months of this year, the highest level since the collapse of the economy in 2001. In short, almost one person in two records a poverty rate below average.

Dramatic numbers for Latin America’s third largest economy, a giant of the continent that is unable to get back on its feet. Double-digit inflation has been the norm in Argentina for a dozen years, but this year it has spiraled out of control, reaching 143% year-on-year, a 32-year high, coinciding with a steady depreciation of the currency. The most recent official data indicates that GDP fell by 2.8% in the second quarter of the year, marking a sharp economic slowdown.

Il The country is thus crumbling under the weight of debt, the legacy of a 44 billion dollar loan contracted in 2018 with the International Monetary Fund. The government is negotiating on an almost permanent basis to relax the objectives of the refinancing/accompaniment plan signed in 2022 with the Fund, the 22nd in the country’s history. Seeking to stimulate growth after a GDP collapse of more than 6% over the past two years, the Argentine government owes over 26 billion to private investors, of which 22.13 billion related to securities subject to national legislation, 4.16 billion subject to to foreign law. Furthermore there is 3.7 billion owed to international financial institutions and 2.4 billion on previously restructured debt. Eighth country in the world by area (2.8 million km2), 45 million inhabitants, the country abounds in natural resources, including gas, oil and lithium. Its fertile soils make it a major exporter of soybeans, wheat and corn. And let’s not forget beef, the export flagship and religion for Argentines, who are the largest consumers in the world (along with Uruguay), with 48 kg per year per person.

In this context, we were saying, gArgentinians will go to vote in the run-off of the presidential elections: the Peronist Economy Minister Sergio Massa will face the libertarian outsider Javier Milei to determine the future of a wounded, kneeling giant. Massa or Milei will replace outgoing centre-left President Alberto Fernandez, also from the Peronist movement founded by the former Juan Peron and his wife “Evita”, which has been Argentina’s main political force for decades. The winner will take office on December 10.

Massa enters the second round with some momentum after unexpectedly winning the first round in October, when he obtained 37% against Milei’s 30%, overturning the pollsters’ predictions. However, Milei could gather more centrist votes after gaining the support of conservative Patricia Bullrich, third place in the first round, who obtained 6.3 million votes, about 24%. However, not everyone will go to Milei.

Pollsters predict a close race, with some favoring Massa and others Milei. Land visions are different: Milei wants todollarize the economy and reduce the size of the government, Massa would like to maintain the weight and try to support the job market and growth. Whatever the politics, what is certain is that the new government will have to revive the economy, with investors and bondholders keeping the accounts under observation, and face a fragmented legislature divided into three among the Peronists, the main conservative bloc, and Milei’s libertarian coalition. There is no time to waste: economic growth forecasts are not very encouraging. The International Monetary Fund expects Argentina’s GDP to decline by 2.5% this year, requiring immediate efforts by the new administration to reverse this trend. The same Fund predicts that a rate of 2.8% will only be reached at the end of 2024.

