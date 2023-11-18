The Albiceleste surrendered at home 2-0 under the blows of Araujo and Nunez. The Seleçao also slips, defeated 2-1 in Barranquilla by a brace from Luis Diaz, who celebrates the release of his father, in the stands, after the kidnapping

Adriano Seu

November 17, 2023 (change at 11:50) – MILAN

The fifth day of Eliminatorias offers historical surprises. Thanks to the simultaneous slips of Argentina and Brazil, who surrendered respectively to Uruguay and Colombia in two daring challenges full of twists and turns. In Buenos Aires comes the first knockout of the reigning world champions at the hands of Marcelo Bielsa, skilled in tactically wrapping “his” Albiceleste and then placing the coup with goals from Araujo and Nunez, which give the Celeste a success on clay Argentina absent since 1987 (the success in the America’s Cup in 2011 only came on penalties). In Barranquilla, however, the green and gold drama takes place with the turnaround signed by Luis Diaz in five minutes for the 2-1 cafetero. Brazil thus collected their second consecutive defeat – the first time in the history of World Cup qualifiers – and slipped to fifth place in the standings.

ARGENTINA-URUGUAY 0-2

Scaloni initially prefers to spare Lautaro and Di Maria in view of the next match in Brazil and seems to be able to count on the usual inspired Messi, protagonist in the 13th minute with an easy left-footed shot for Rochet. But Bielsa’s plan, which deploys a mirror 4-3-3, soon harnesses the opponent’s maneuver with a mix of high pressure, rapid verticalisations and the constant push of the full-backs. While Argentina got lost in a slow and unproductive move, Uruguay struck every time they attempted a restart, so much so that they almost scored with Nunez in the 10th minute. In the meantime the challenge becomes more heated, with De Paul busy arguing first with Olivera and then with Ugarte in two face-to-face bouts also peppered with some pushing. Then the leap from Araujo, who takes advantage of a high recovery from Vina to sign the advantage with a running right cross. In the second half Scaloni runs for cover by deploying heavy artillery (inside Toro and Fideo for a formation with four attackers), but the Argentine reaction attempt hits the crossbar, the one chipped from a free kick by Messi in the 57th minute, and on the shrewd Uruguayan defense. Who, in addition to conceding little or nothing, in the 85th minute triggered the counterattack of the final knockout at the hands of Nunez, who coolly beat Martinez after a 30-meter run. Argentina thus falls in the Eliminatories after 25 consecutive useful results, while Uruguay achieves their second consecutive feat (after the success against Brazil) which also gives them provisional second place in the standings, two points behind Argentina.

COLOMBIA-BRAZIL 2-1

The Seleçao arrives in Barranquilla without big players like Neymar, Casemiro, Ederson and Danilo, but Fernando Diniz does not give up his usual ultra-offensive line-up with Vinicius, Rodrygo, Raphinha and Martinelli composing an attack without a real first striker. A choice that initially seems to pay off, thanks to the lightning goal with which the Arsenal striker breaks the balance in the 4th minute with a delicious and precise shot from the edge of the area. Yet, in the long run the law of Luis Diaz prevails, capable of overturning the challenge and result with an overwhelming performance. The Seleçao also lost Vinicius after less than half an hour due to a muscle problem and the home team slowly took control. Driven by a James in great form, the Cafeteros produced a greater number of chances, claimed two penalties and challenged Alisson several times, but what made the difference was the opportunism and timing of the Liverpool striker who celebrated a few days ago the liberation of the father kidnapped in his homeland and yesterday in the stands: first two poisonous shots narrowly wide, then two slaps neutralized with difficulty by Alisson and, finally, two winning headers between the 75th and 79th minutes to explode the public at the Metropolitano and sending Brazil into confusion in the meantime without the leadership of Diniz (kicked out due to protests). Diaz’s one-two came after Raphinha’s post which threatened to frustrate the Colombian efforts and, in the end, stunned a Brazil team unable to react in the final with the entry of Endrick. The new green-and-gold slip complicates Diniz’s position quite a bit, over which Ancelotti’s shadow always looms.

CILE-PARAGUAY 0-0

Chile’s crisis also continues, for which the commitment and efforts of Alexis Sanchez are not enough to overcome a resigned Paraguay forced with 10 men for the entire second half. The Nerazzurri fought across the entire attacking front, won two free kicks from an interesting position, made some dangerous crosses and in the second half tried with a right-footed shot which had little luck, but was unable to go any further. A bit like the rest of La Roja, booed by the crowd in Santiago for yet another performance bordering on the horrendous, moreover against a Paraguay focused solely on defending. The short ranking still leaves ample room for recovery, but Berizzo’s Chile continues to flounder in the slums, with the misery of just three goals to their credit (eighth worst attack ahead of only Paraguay and Peru).

the others

A challenge full of meaning at the Hernando Siles in La Paz, where Bolivia collected their first success on the day of the farewell of their idol Moreno Martins, a historic goalscorer in his last performance with the green shirt, and the former coach’s debut on the bench Giallorossi Antonio Carlos Zago. The 2-0 against Peru was made by Henry Vaca, author of a splendid goal in the 20th minute, and a deadly counterattack in the 86th minute sealed by Ramiro Vaca. Nothing to do for Blanquirroja, almost always in trouble and never dangerous with Lapadula on the pitch for almost an hour, before the fruitless relay with Guerrero. The defeat in Bolivia makes the Peruvians slip to last place in the standings. A goalless draw between Venezuela and Ecuador with a single emotion, the goal canceled out for the guests after 5′ thanks to the intervention of the VAR room (Tenorio was offside). Golden point for Vinotinto which, after five days, rises to fourth place, overtaking Brazil.

the ranking

Argentina 12; Uruguay 10; Colombia 9; Venezuela 8; Brazil 7; Ecuador, Paraguay, Chile 5; Bolivia 3; Peru 1. Top 6 at the 2026 World Cup, seventh at the play-offs.

