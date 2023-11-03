Denpasar Voice- Rumors of Matheus Santos joining Arema FC are getting stronger.

Reported by Suaradenpasar.com from the Instagram upload @pathdailyarema on Friday, November 3 2023, it was reported that the Brazilian player named Matheus Santos will join Singo Edan nicknamed Arema FC in the second round of Liga 1 2023.

Matheus Santos’ career is also quite good because he has played at Monte Azul, Botago Sp and Volta Redonda.

If Matheus Santos joins Arema FC, it will definitely add to the strong smell of Samba at the Singo Edan club.

Meanwhile, Arema FC is currently filled by Gustavo Almeida and Charles Raphael, both of whom are players from Brazil.

Now Matheus Santos has recorded his 22 best appearances for Volta this season. He also scored one goal for the third caste club in the Brazilian league.

Then citing Transfermarkt, Matheus Santos was linked with Arema FC because he was one of the defenders who often traveled around the Brazilian League club during his career as a professional footballer.

Furthermore, Arema FC’s opportunity to bring in this 27 year old player is very wide open. The Volta player’s contract will end on November 30 2023. (Rizal/*)