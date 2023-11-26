Suara.com – Arema FC is chasing three points, aka victory, in the 20th week of the BRI Liga 1 match when they host Persik Kediri, Monday (27/11), so they can quickly get out of the relegation zone.

Arema FC is currently in 16th place in the Liga 1 standings with 18 points from 19 matches, four points adrift of the safe zone filled by Persita Tangerang (15th place) which has played its 20th week of matches.

Even though they are still in the red zone, Arema FC is recorded as being unbeaten in their last three matches in Liga 1 2023/2024, winning over Dewa United and holding top teams such as Persib Bandung and Madura United to a draw.

Against Persik, of course Arema FC wants to continue to maintain their positive trend.

“We don’t want to lose, we need points to get out of the relegation zone immediately,” said Arema FC head coach, Fernando Valente, as quoted by Antara, Sunday (26/11).

“We want to win at home (against Persik). We need the three points,” continued the tactician with a Portuguese passport.

The Singo Edan Team – Arema FC’s nickname, said Valente, is ready to create difficulties for the opposing team to gain points at its temporary home in Bali.

During the two-week break due to the November international break, the team from Malang, East Java focused on preparing both physical training, techniques and tactics to win the match against Persik.

“We spent two weeks preparing for the match. “We are working hard with the whole team,” said Valente.

Meanwhile, the visiting team Persik itself is currently in a better position, namely collecting 26 points and sitting in ninth place in the League 1 standings.