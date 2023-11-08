As messaging applications and social networks have made it common to send read receipts, users have lost large doses of privacy. And, in addition, it has also generated a notable conflict for us on a social level when we do not feel like, or do not find the time, to respond to a message after having read it. Luckily, Instagram seems to be taking action on the matter.

It has happened to all of us: we have sent a message through Instagram to any contact and, for all kinds of justified reasons, we have been left without a response for a time that, depending on our urgency, can seem endless. In recent years, reading receipts have become common in any type of digital communication: WhatsApp or Instagram are just two examples, but we also find a similar operation in other asynchronous tools, such as email. .

Progressively, this has posed a problem in terms of privacy. Both for the user who does not want or cannot answer a message at a certain time and in cases where we are left waiting for a response. Now, Instagram has announced that it is working on incorporating a new feature that disables read receipts.

Disable reading settings

This change has been announced as the company usually introduces most of them, using Adam Mosseri’s channel to share the news with its community. However, in this case they did state that we would not yet be able to enjoy this functionality in the short term, since it is still under development. However, they did publish a screenshot that shows us what it will look like.

To deactivate reading notifications, we must go to our profile settings and, within the privacy and security option, look for sending reading receipt and proceed to deactivate it.

Unlike what happens with other applications, in this case we can deactivate the reading settings in some specific chats. Allowing you to choose between those who will be able to know whether or not we have read their message, and those who will never be able to know it. A personalized option that is very useful and that allows us to have a greater number of options in terms of customization. Additionally, it is worth knowing that this option is activated by default, so we must deactivate it one by one.

Limitations on temporary messages

When we send temporary messages, we will not be able to use this option. And the user who sent the message will always know when we have read it. It is worth remembering that, in this sense, it maintains a certain coherence. Since the messages we send using temporary mode disappear the moment we close the chat, it is important to know when the recipient accesses and reads the message.

We remember that, to activate this mode, we must access any conversation with a contact and swipe up several times. Automatically, the activated temporary mode will appear, which we can deactivate by clicking on the button at the top, and which will allow us to exchange messages that will not last over time. An option to take into account when we want to share some personal data, for example.