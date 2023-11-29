If you are going to travel abroad, you surely want to continue having access to the Internet normally. We no longer know how to travel without our mobile phone and it is the best ally to find the best route to get to a place, the opening hours of a museum, where we can have lunch or dinner and what restaurants are nearby or even to get attraction passes. Internet while we are waiting. In that case, if you are going to travel, you may be wondering how to have unlimited data to travel to the United States and how much it will cost us to have this.

If we travel through Europe we have no problem connecting to the Internet. All we have to do is get off the plane and activate mobile data and our phone will automatically find a compatible network or operator to which we will be able to connect without any problem and without any extra cost. But this only happens if we are within the European Economic Area. Things change if we leave Europe and travel to other countries like the United States and each megabyte of Internet we consume can be very expensive.

Check your operator

The first thing we must do is check the conditions of our operator. There is no extra cost for roaming in Europe but depending on the company you have contracted you may have some conditions or others and some do include the United States among the countries in which you can surf the Internet as if it were Spain. It is unusual but we do find specific cases, such as Vodafone.

Vodafone not only has roaming included in the European Union but the operator’s customers can enjoy their mobile rate as in Spain Without aditional costs also in the United Kingdom, the United States and other places such as Switzerland, the Vatican, Monaco. This gives us the right not only to browse the Internet but also to call or send SMS. Although we have limits and we will not be able to have unlimited data, but if you go for a week you will not have any problem because generally they will be more than 15 GB the ones we can spend.

Uses public WiFi networks

Depending on where you go, you will find more or less public WiFi networks or ones that you can connect to, but there are usually many options available. If you go to New York, practically on every corner you will find chain stores like Starbucks or Dunkin Coffee that They offer free WiFi network for all customers. In addition, you can find the possibility of connecting also at stations and even in public squares where there is an Internet connection. In addition to in tourist public buildings, shopping centers and more.

But keep one thing in mind. Using public WiFi networks is fine if you want to have unlimited data in the United States but it has many risks and can be a problem for your privacy or for your information. Then, It is best that you use a VPN to connect to the Internet and that your data is protected when you access these types of networks.

Use local data cards

Another option that you can take into account is to buy local cards that we can use in a 4G modem to connect to the Internet. Can meet a 4G or 5G router cheap for just 20 or 30 euros and we insert the SIM card that you can buy at the airport or in specialized establishments. When you have it, you can create a WiFi network for everyone who is going to travel and you can have unlimited data in the United States during the time of your visit.

You can also use the card in your mobile phone but it will always be more annoying to have to change it or make your SIM unusable for a few days if you are going to take it out and your smartphone does not have dual SIM that means you can keep both without giving up your usual one.