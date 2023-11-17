Each house is a world. And it cleans differently.

Eureka has a wide range of vacuum cleaners of different types, which adapt to different situations and needs. However, all of them share simplicity in functionality and effectiveness and power when it comes to leaving even the smallest corner clean of dust and straw.

Whether you have a home with pets, and you require powerful suction that is capable of removing all those unruly hairs, or if you have a small apartment and you want to leave it clean in one go or you have upholstery that you want to shine like new every time it is used. clean, Eureka has solutions for all this, and much more. So if you want to know them in depth, we will present them to you below.

In addition to the different models, we will also explain the different offers they have available for Black Friday. Therefore, cleaning your house will also cost your pocket less effort.

Eureka WhirlWind: Amazon’s best-selling corded vacuum cleaner

If we are looking for an even lighter and more compact option, but without giving up cleanliness and power, Eureka WhirlWind is the best alternative we can go for. And on Amazon, this is the best-selling corded vacuum cleaner.

Suitable for all surfaces, we have a 700W power motor on hand with which we can maneuver through all types of rooms and surfaces. Carpets, sofas, cushions or laminate floors, all of them are left without any dirt after the passage of WhirlWind.

And if your home has pets that give it more life, Eureka WhirlWind will make your home cleaner. In addition to power and versatility, this model is prepared to vacuum hair without affecting its performance.

In addition, it is one of the most economical options if what we want is a vacuum cleaner that is simple, powerful and versatile, and ideal for any type of surface. Its usual price is 99 euros. But now, thanks to Black Friday we have it with a 31% discount, which makes it only 67.99 euros.

The most stubborn dirt succumbs to the power of Eureka AK10 Pet

A home with pets is a happy home. But there are also times when the hair of our four-legged friends reaches corners where we don’t want them to. And not all vacuum cleaners on the market are capable of removing them effortlessly, or without compromising their long-term operation.

That is why the first model that we present to you is Eureka A10 Pet, a wireless vacuum cleaner that, in addition to being designed to remove dirt and hair from pets, has a very convenient format to use.

In this case it is a cordless broom, which is adjustable in size and disassembled to adapt the suction power to any type of situation in which we want to clean. Its motor power is 450W, while its suction power is 29 Kpa.

Furthermore, this power will be used for a long time without having to recharge the vacuum cleaner, since we will have up to 60 minutes of autonomy. It includes a crevice tool, extension hose, cleaning filter for pet hair and can be used on all types of floors: From parquet, to carpets, to tiles.

The usual price of this model is 229 euros on Amazon. However, now thanks to the Black Friday offers, we have a 21% discount, which translates into a final price of 179.99 euros.

Day-to-day cleaning has a first and last name: Eureka AK9

Continuing in the line of cordless broom format vacuum cleaners, day-to-day cleaning in our home is for Eureka K9. In this case we have a 350W motor and a battery that will offer us up to 50 minutes of uninterrupted operation.

This format is designed to be disassembled and thus be able to clean all types of surfaces, regardless of the texture or height at which they are located. Cleaning in our daily lives also involves having an environment that is as safe and hygienic as possible, which is why this model incorporates a dirt filtration system made up of five layers, among which we find a Hepa filter, which is capable of filtering dust and allergens with a size of 0.3 microns.

The usual price at which we find the Eureka AK9 vacuum cleaner is 239 euros. However, thanks to the 43% discount that it now has on the occasion of Black Friday, we are going to find it for only 136.99 euros.

A thorough vacuuming by Eureka Apollo

In addition to the cordless broom models, Eureka has other vacuum cleaner models, which have the traditional shape, the formula that has always worked. And, with the models that we are going to present to you, this formula is improved to offer the best performance and power in cleaning our home.

Eureka Apollo is the brand’s lightweight, cylindrical, bagless vacuum cleaner. It has a simple cyclone system and an 800W motor with which we can clean our home thoroughly. And of course, with the convenience of having a 2-liter tank, and with which we will not have to buy and discard bags every time the tank is filled.

Do we need to vacuum under the furniture? Or perhaps we want to clean our upholstery thoroughly? Thanks to its adjustable telescopic bar design, we will be able to reach the most difficult areas, and where more dust and dirt tend to concentrate over time.