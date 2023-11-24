Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently posted a thank you message to Xbox and all his players. This raised alarm among some fans of the brand, who for a moment believed that the manager he was saying goodbye to the company.

Fortunately that was not the case, as Spencer actually only shared a few words for the celebration of Thanksgiving or Thanksgiving Day, which was held yesterday. Of course, it scared an Xbox fan who thought he was quitting.

Phil Spencer celebrated Thanksgiving and some players thought the worst

“I am very grateful to my family, my friends, the Xbox team and the gaming community. You make work meaningful and fun. Through the ups and downs, I never forget how grateful I am for the opportunity and support that make all of this possible. Thank you all,” Spencer wrote in X.

Many players thanked him for his words and took the opportunity to congratulate the manager for all his work. Likewise, they wished him a happy Thanksgiving celebration with his family.

However, some players were distressed when reading Spencer’s post, as they were not aware of the celebrations. For a moment, they believed that Spencer was saying goodbye to Xbox and that it was time for him to retire.

As you imagine, this happened to players from regions where Thanksgiving is not celebrated. There were also clueless fans who did not remember the celebration and were scared.

“For a moment I thought it was a goodbye tweet, then I remembered it was Thanksgiving” and “Oh my God, for a second I thought he was leaving!” We are grateful too, Phil!” are some of the messages that can be read on X.

Some players thought Spencer was leaving Xbox

