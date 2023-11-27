When we are planning the purchase of any item, it is common for the eternal doubt to arise: What if in a few days it is cheaper? Is better to wait? Amazon has decided to go for the fast track this Black Friday and refund the money for any product that is labeled as Black Friday, if it drops in price before next December 4.

Promotional periods are an excellent option when we want to buy all types of products. And, as it could not be otherwise, Black Friday is one of the most anticipated times for everyone. Despite this, the fear is always there: is it a good offer or is it better to wait in case the price drops?

The reality is that we currently have a large number of online tools that allow us to monitor price changes of our favorite products. And, with them, we can get an idea of ​​whether it is a good offer or not. The closer it gets to its historical low, the better the offer we will have before us and the more likely it is to become unrepeatable. Amazon also wanted to provide an extra dose of peace of mind to users.

Guaranteed minimum price

When we add a product that is labeled as a Black Friday promotion to our basket, the following message will automatically appear when processing the product: “If you buy a product sold by Amazon from November 17 to 27 with the badge Black Friday Sale and the price drops before 23:59 CET on December 4, we’ll automatically refund the difference! We will send you an email when we process the product”, as we can see in the following screenshot.

It is important to remember that Amazon’s Black Friday promotions, as well as those of most stores, extend to today on the occasion of Cyber ​​Monday. So during the next few hours we will still be able to enjoy both the discounts and Amazon’s guarantee that during the next few days we will have the guarantee that it will be the lowest price that we will be able to access.

How to filter by Black Friday products

We must emphasize that any product that is on sale is not included in this commercial action. Only those that are labeled as a Black Friday offer are susceptible. To be able to access them and avoid possible surprises due to future price reductions, we only have to access our Amazon account, as we would normally do, and click on the “Black Friday Week” tab at the top. , as we can see in the following screenshot.

Remember that all offers that are currently available will be available until midnight today, November 27. Once this period has passed, it is most likely that they will return to their usual price or, at least, their price will not be as attractive as it has been during the last week. In addition, for the current Christmas season, all products purchased between November 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2024. So if we have doubts about any of them, it is best to What we can do is buy them now and make sure we have the best price. Remember that if you do Amazon Prime from this link, we will enjoy all the benefits that Amazon offers and that are added to the Black Friday offers, such as free shipping.