I do . I’m certainly curious which car brand makes the most profit…

When you’re about to buy a new car, you sometimes think that all manufacturers make billions and billions. Cars are so outrageously expensive that the money has to slosh against the skirting boards. You would think.

That is true in itself, but it is of course not the case that a Volkswagen, for example, pockets the entire 50,000 euros that their latest Polo GTI costs. Far from it, in fact. It will surprise you.

Which car brand makes the most profit?

Research agency EY once found out which car brand makes the most profit and the AD wrote about it. Small side note, they examined the 16 largest car brands in the world. So little ones like Ferrari with a huge profit margin are not participating. Yes, you can complain about it, but that’s just how it is.

And even more additional information until we actually announce the car brand that makes the most profit; The figures were based on the so-called EBIT margin of the companies.

This means that we have looked at what percentage remains if all costs are deducted from all income. And in order to be able to compare them properly, taxes have not been taken into account, which are different everywhere in the world. Read: lower than ours.

Now tell me, who is it???

And the winner of this survey is…. *drumroll*… Mercedes. They achieve a profit percentage of 13% on every car built. Closely followed by Toyota with a win rate of 12.6%. BMW closes the top 3 with 11.3%.

EY also took a look at the total figures of the 16 largest manufacturers for the third quarter of this year. These generate a total turnover of 504 billion euros, a lot more than in the same period last year.

The profit was obviously a lot lower; this amounted to a total of 39 billion euros. Which is still quite a lot; there are days when I really have to work 16 hours for that…

In short, now you know which car brand makes the most profit. Mercedes indeed.

