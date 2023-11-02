Since the world was a world, man has asked himself the same question: are we alone in the universe? To date, however, there is no firm, scientific answer that is not subject to speculation, wishes or esoteric theories. The results have not changed, it is true, but the ways of trying to answer the universal question have.

On this occasion, European scientists have announced news to search for the long-awaited evidence of extraterrestrial life. Its about a new system of radio antennas that will be placed in different parts of the continent with the intention of finding signals in space.

Is there anyone out there?

As soon as you are interested in the world of astronomy, you are probably wondering: well, but that was already done, right? The truth is yes, but this new project, sponsored by the European Low Frequency Observatory (LOFAR), wants to take advantage of the latest technological advances to explore possibilities that have not been investigated until now.

In fact, the famous Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence project, popularly known as SETI, has been using this technique since the 1980s: using its enormous antennas as receivers of radio signals with which, supposedly, it can capture intelligent extraterrestrial activity.

A topic that even It was discussed in the book Contact, by Carl Sagan, and was later adapted to film with Jodie Foster in the middle.

Where is the difference then? Until now, scientists had focused on trying to find radio frequencies that exceeded the gigahertz. Also for a simple reason: to overcome the interference caused by the Earth’s atmosphere itself.

Now, on the contrary, two LOFAR stations, those located in Sweden and Ireland, will focus on tracking low frequencies. A milestone, taking into account that technological limitations did not allow it to be done before. That, naturally, opens up a new range of possibilities.

Artificial intelligence in the extraterrestrial search

LOFAR’s intentions, furthermore, do not end there. Although SETI has been surrounded by controversy since its inception, with experts and scientists who do not agree with its methods or simply see its work as a waste of time, the European Low Frequency Observatory will join it to carry out this new project.

A project that will also grow soon with the incorporation of two new stations, one in Italy and the other in Bulgaria, where low-frequency radio signals will also be searched.

But perhaps one of the details that has caught the most attention, as it could not be otherwise, has been the intention to use artificial intelligence for extraterrestrial search. Or to be more precious, when analyzing the data obtained.

One of the main problems faced by scientists working in the search for alien evidence using radio signals is the subsequent study of the data obtained in depth.

Thanks to artificial intelligence, an algorithm will be developed capable of doing this efficiently and, even more importantly, quickly. This way, If detection is actually carried out that demonstrates life and intelligence outside of Earth, it will be discovered sooner.

Are we closer to knowing if we really have neighbors in the universe? Nobody knows that, but, of course, efforts to find out are greater every day. And for every window that opens, more possibilities will arise.