GAZA – Israel and Hamas are believed to be negotiating a deal to free dozens of people held hostage by Hamas in exchange for a three-day ceasefire. This was reported by Reuters and Axios news agencies.

Qatari mediators are trying to negotiate the deal, which could also lead to the release of a number of Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.

Here are 4 facts about the hostage release agreement between Hamas and Israel.

1. Hamas Ready to Release 15 Hostages



According to Al Jazeera, the agreement is still under discussion in coordination with the United States – a close ally of Israel – whose citizens are among the prisoners.

Part of the deal includes the release of about 50 civilian captives in Gaza, a leap from previous reports that Hamas would free 10-15 captives. Hamas must also reveal a complete list of the remaining living civilian hostages being held in Gaza, according to an official briefed on the negotiations.

Israel will also release a number of Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons. However, it is not yet known how much will be released. Israel will also increase the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza.

Qatar, where Hamas maintains its political office, has direct lines of communication with Israel and Hamas and has previously attempted to negotiate a ceasefire between the two. Qatar’s mediation efforts have so far resulted in the release of four of about 240 hostages that Israeli officials estimate were taken by Hamas on October 7.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the deal.

US President Joe Biden said he had “some hope” that there would be a deal to free Hamas captives on Wednesday.

2. Israel continues to be pressured by hostage families



There was no immediate response from Israeli officials, who previously declined to provide detailed comment on negotiations for the prisoners’ release.