A new study poses a 180-degree change to the common assumption that electric vehicles and their gasoline-powered counterparts travel similar distances in a year. As electric cars become increasingly common, it has been assumed that their owners drive their cars as much as owners of gasoline-powered vehicles.

However, recent research conducted by George Washington University and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory gives new clues on this topic.

The study, based on data collected between 2016 and 2022 from millions of used cars and SUVs, shows a gap in mileage between electric and gasoline vehicles. According to the results, Electric vehicles travel approximately 7,200 fewer kilometers per year in comparison, which translates into less use in general.

Taking this into account and while it is important to mention that electric vehicles pollute less, this study suggests that to achieve a greater impact on reducing emissions, owners would need to drive more kilometers per year instead of less.

Mileage gap between electric and gasoline cars demonstrates low effectiveness in reducing emissions

“People often assume that buying an electric vehicle is good for the environment, and it usually is, but the impacts increase with mileage,” explains John Helveston, co-author of the study and assistant professor of Engineering Management and Systems Engineering at GW.

“Our study shows that the current generation of electric vehicle owners do not use them as much as they use gasoline cars. To achieve maximum impact, we need drivers with higher mileage behind the wheel of electric vehicles rather than drivers with low mileage,” he adds.

If this data really shows this difference, it is clear that greater adoption of electric cars would be needed as an emissions reduction strategy and it seems that, at the moment, little is being done for the environment.

As an interesting fact, it is worth mentioning that researchers also compared the mileage of Teslas with other EV models. The results indicate that Teslas are also driven less than conventional gasoline vehicles.

However, There is a positive point to highlight and that is that plug-in hybrid vehicles are driving in a similar way to gasoline vehicles.so the slow adoption of EVs, the great problems in acquiring a 100% electric car and the reluctance of the population to take the step – at least for the moment – are demonstrated once again.