Gearbox Studios intends to make a return with a bang: this is what emerges from a new indiscretion that has quickly made the rounds on the web for two big reasons: the source reporting it is very reliable and, what’s more, the news is really good.

As reported by PCGamesN, a ex-GearBox employeea certain Randel Reiss, made an interesting update to his Linkedin profile, declaring that two eagerly awaited games would be in progress: we are talking about Borderlands 4 e Tiny Tina Wonderlands 2.

We report back below lo screenshot shared by PCGamesN which portrays the description of the Linkedin profile of the ex-GearBox developer before the latter decided to “retrace his steps”.

Both projects, as reported in this substantial CV, would be developed using the engine Unreal Engine 4which allowed games like Days Gone and Gears 5 to arrive on the market, not bad in short.

At the moment there is no further information available regarding these two eagerly awaited games, but fans are excited about this yet another confirmation of an announcement that, according to many, will not be long in coming, at least as regards the fourth chapter of what is defined as the craziest saga there is.