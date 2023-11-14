In an archaeological discovery that leaves many with their mouths open, researchers in Germany have unearthed a skeleton with a metal prosthetic hand estimated to be almost 600 years old.

This discovery, found near the church in Freising, Bavaria, has archaeologists baffled, as it The prosthesis replaces four missing fingers on the hand. According to what they explain, it is dated between 1450 and 1620.

The prosthesis, made of iron, is undoubtedly an engineering marvel for this time and it seems that the prosthetic fingers suggest that the artificial hand was simply intended to be functional and help with “the movement” of that almost joint. inert.

How the individual lost his fingers and how the prosthesis was created or even fitted remains a mystery, but Walter Irlinger, head of the conservation department at the Bavarian State Monument Conservation Office, described the find as “particularly special” and highlights the uniqueness of this discovery in the area.

Bavarian State Office for Monument Preservation

In the Middle Ages, doctors already challenged the capabilities of the human body with metal prostheses.

Mention that they also found a material similar to gauze inside the prosthesis, which was possibly part of a protection that that person used to protect the stump of his hand.

It is not the first time that something similar has been found, since indicate that this skeleton joins around 50 similar prostheses found in central Europedemonstrating that it is not a coincidence and that, even in the Middle Ages, doctors already began to explore ways to improve the quality of life of amputees.

Considering the location of the discovery, researchers are now wondering what happened in the region, as Freising is known to have been a clear location for military conflicts, including the Thirty Years’ War.

It is clear with this, the strong connection between war events, amputations and innovation in prosthetics, who were looking for ways to improve their quality of life. “In the past, prosthetics looked very much like what they replaced,” said Jacky Finch, a researcher at the KNH Center for Biomedical Egyptology at the University of Manchester. “Today, implants are placed in the sensory system to control nerve action, rather than devices attached to the body by straps or artificially powered.”