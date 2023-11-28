The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games have officially ended this past Sunday, November 26, with the closing of the Parapan American competitions. Important regional sports event, where an esports competition was held, with Chile as the winner of a bronze medal.

This is Arcane Witches, a DOTA 2 team that represented our country in these Pan American Games. A historic achievement for the national esports scene, which we wanted to talk about with two of its players, Macarena “Paprika” Albornoz and Nicole “Sakumi” Ceballos.

Tarreo: How have you felt and felt the support of the public during and after your participation? What was it also like to be part of Team Chile and if the organization welcomed you as one of the Team, tell more or less what that experience was like?

Paprika: “Personally, I think that was what surprised me the most, the general support we had knowing that in video games the environment is a bit inhospitable. I thought they would flame us, or treat us badly for losing, but it was the opposite, the people only gave us good vibes and pushed us up, to continue practicing, learning and improving… from Team Chile, well at least I felt like one of the team. team at all times… They invited us to all the official events, and we were in the same village as all the other athletes! We all ate together and could exchange pins like any other delegation. It was truly an incredible experience!”

Sakumi: “My experience was from the beginning to the end, it was quite pleasant and enjoyable, the stay in the villa with all the athletes made me feel like one of them, people also asked us for photos, I felt too special.”

Tarreo: After several weeks have passed, how do you feel after receiving the medal at the Pan American Games? After all this madness that you surely experienced? Have you realized that you will remain in the history books of the Games?

Paprika: “100%… although sometimes it happens to me that I tend to minimize it with phrases like: no, but it was not an official sport, no, but the medal is not the official one… etc, but people tell me the opposite, and I believe “I’m starting to believe it. I know it’s a historical fact, but I’m reluctant to receive recognition ahahaha it makes me uncomfortable.”

Sakumi: “I think I still don’t take the weight well, perhaps if things had been “official” or if the medal had been a replica of the athletes, perhaps it would take more weight than what we generated that day, unfortunately I am not a conformist and “We wanted the podium at all times.”

Task: I asked the previous question thinking that for now, esports are not a relevant competition and it is something that was seen in how no one officially counted the esports medal, even the president himself who did so after being reminded of it at that time. speech. But thinking about what happened with the previously called Could esports be added or are we very far from that?

Paprika: “I think that is the future. I imagine that it has happened every time a new sport enters, there is always a reluctance to change, but the generations that we come from and those that follow, we have other interests and that will generate change. It will probably take a while. , but here we go, and I think that in 4 or 8 years esports will be on display in world-class events, I have no proof, but I have no doubts either…”

Sakumi: “I think there was a lack of more coverage and more publicity on the part of the Pan American organization, since I only saw one reel, nor was it broadcast in any of the games that were seen at that time, I hope that it can soon be made official as a sport, We are insisting on it.”

Tarreo: To finish, I try to imagine it but I can’t dimension it and that’s why I ask: What does it feel like to be living an experience of such magnitude, taking in a totally real way that of using the skills of video games to transform them in this case into something so important as a medal at the Pan American Games’. In short, yours will remain a real example that “spending time immersed in video games,” as they sometimes tell us, had such an important purpose.

Paprika: “The answer has to do with what I said before… I think that the younger generations have never seen the games, or our hobbies of cosplay, anime or whatever, like a waste of time… and for that reason, I wanted at least prove that they are not. You can play to have fun, and hang out with friends, like you can go jogging with the neighbors on Sundays, or you can want to make it professional and train, practice and compete to win. I feel that at least in my case , that wanted to show that everything you do has to be done putting 200% into it, and that way you will achieve things, so spending time immersed in video games can be a career option in the future.”

Sakumi: “I hope that tomorrow’s children will take it as an example when they get their mother’s challenge hahaha to say, I’m preparing for the Olympics, I consider myself paid.”

They begin their participation in the DOTA 2 World Cup on December 14

And now, Arcane Witches is preparing for its participation in the DOTA 2 World Cup, organized by Global Esports Games, which will take place in Arabia next month. And they already have their opponents and brackets confirmed, with participation that begins on December 14.

According to what they tell us, they travel between December 10 and 18, with the following team

1. Croquette – Hard Carry

2. Bubble – Mid Laner

3. Paprika – Offlaner

4. FahrenHeit – Soft Support

5. Sakumi – Hard Support



6. Betranova – Stand in

Coach: Randgris

Manager: Braulio Fernandes (Eol)

Team Insta: @arcanewitches

So from now on, we send you all the support to make your participation the best.

