Netflix announced the launch window of the second season of Arcanethe League of Legends animated series dedicated to the adventures of Jinx and Vi, two characters from the famous MOBA.

Through a widespread message sui socialthe streaming giant has made it known that Season 2 of Arcane will be released in exactly one year, therefore in November 2024. We will therefore need to arm ourselves with patience since the release of the series is not just around the corner.

